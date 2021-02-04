The transfer portal taketh away, but it also giveth.
Or at least that's the case at McNeese State.
With their numbers paired down by the NCAA's free agency known as the transfer portal, the Cowboys got help by the same way Wednesday on the second of two national singing days.
Head coach Frank Wilson announced the addition of nine new Cowboys to the football program, five coming by way of transfer from Football Bowl Subdivision programs. That gives Wilson 20 newcomers for the fall when you add the 11 he signed in December.
"What was our Achilles heal became a blessing," Wilson said of the portal.
The Cowboys have lost 21 players since Wilson was named head coach in January of last year. Ten of those players went into the portal, the rest gave up football. So getting experienced, talent back was a big thing after the Cowboys signed 11 from the high school ranks earlier.
"I am excited about this group," Wilson said. "We were able to address our needs. It is a great mixture of high school and transfer guys.
"I think we just enhanced our football team."
Immediate help is coming at cornerback with the signing of Gus Nave, who comes to McNeese by way of South Alabama. At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Nave was a solid performer at USA and will give the Cowboys needed depth at a spot where they are lacking in numbers. He is the lone player signed eligible to play immediately.
"Gus has played a lot of football against some very good competition," Wilson said.
One area the Cowboys helped themselves for the future was on the offensive line. Perhaps the biggest position of need, linemen were where McNeese was looking improve its numbers. With that, Wilson and staff were able to go big in that group, picking up three, two from high school.
Dylan Dauzart, a 6-3, 285-pounder from Alexanderia, was a former Louisiana-Monroe commitment. However, when former McNeese head coach Matt Viator was fired after last season, Dauzart flipped to the Cowboys.
"Our McNeese ties came into play there," Wilson said. "He is nasty, tough."
Another big signed by McNeese was Keaton Altman (6-5, 280) from Brenham, Texas. He joins transfer Romello Tarver, a 6-5, 293-pounder from Central Michigan to beef up the offensive line.
Cornerback Corione Harris, an ESPN four-star recruit, is another big transfer, having played for former LSU head coach Les Miles at Kansas. In his three years as a Jayhawk, Harris collected 70 tackles and an interception.
Another four-star ESPN recruit is Ge'Mon Eaford, a linebacker who played 10 games as a true freshman at Oregon.
"When he hits guys, they go down," Wilson said. "They don't break his tackles."
Rounding out the transfers is Cee Jay Powell, a wide receiver/kick returner who played in 13 games at Louisiana Tech in 2019. Powell was one of three receivers signed by McNeese, the other two are high schoolers.
Raheem Roberts was originally committed to Memphis before the Rivals three-star flipped to McNeese. He, along with Jon McCall out of Sophie B. Wright High in New Orleans will give the Cowboys size at the wide out. Both are 6-3 with wide wing spans.
"I think we nailed it," Wilson said.
McNeese lost defensive coordinator Grady Brown on Tuesday after he left the program to coach cornerbacks at Houston. Wilson has not announced how he will address the opening.
February High School
Player Pos. Ht./Wt. Hometown (School)
Keaton Altman OL 6-5/280 Brenham, Texas (HS)
Two-time first-team all-district … Did not give up a sack in three years … 3-star by 247sports.
Dylan Dauzart OL 6-3/ 285 Alexandria (Senior HS)
All-state player and twice all-district … three-time All-CENLA … has a max of more than 300 pounds bench and squat of 500 pounds.
Jon McCall WR 6-3/180 New Orleans (Wright)
15 TDs, 39 receptions, 1,274 receiving yards.
Raheem Roberts WR 6-3/195 Bogalusa (HS)
All-district as WR, DB and returner … 10 TDs compiling more than 600 yards receiving.
Transfers
Ge’Mon Eaford LB 6-1/240 Deerfield, Fla. (Oregon)
Consensus 4-star by ESPN, and 247Sports … No. 10 OLB in Florida … played 10 games as a true freshman at Oregon.
Corione Harris CB 6-1/180 New Orleans (Kansas)
Freshman A-A at Kansas … played three years with Jayhawks with 70 tackles 2 forced fumbles, 1 INT.
Gus Nave CB 5-11/195 Scooba, Miss. (South Alabama)
Senior year in HS, credited with 42 tackles 8 INTs, and 3 blocked kicks … two INTs at South Alabama.
Cee Jay Powell WR 5-7/173 Maringouin (Louisiana Tech)
Played in 13 games at Tech in 2019, 43 catches, 488 yards … Helped lead Livonia to the 2014 3A state championship game.
Romello Tarver OL 6-5/293 Delray, Fla. (Central Michigan)
Two-way starter out of Oxbridge Academy, All-Palm Beach (Fla.) County in 2016-17 … redshirted as a true freshman at Central Michigan.