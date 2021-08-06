It wasn’t that long ago when Frank Wilson was looking to find enough healthy bodies to play a football game.
On Thursday, the McNeese State head football coach welcomed a full load of players to the first official team meeting of the new season.
A total of 110 Cowboys have saddled up for what promises to be an interesting if not crazy fall ride, as football on the McNeese campus gets back to normal — sort of.
Players were required to wear masks inside the facilities, but hope is that won’t last long. What will last are the lessons learned during a one-of-a-kind spring season that saw the Cowboys finish 3-4.
“We have got a lot to prove,” said preseason All-American defensive end Isaiah Chambers. “We have unfinished business.”
Chambers passed on turning professional or entering the NCAA transfer portal to play his final season at McNeese. He finished the spring with 7.5 sacks and 14 total tackles for loss, earning just about every local, state and national honor thinkable.
He finished fourth in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the nation’s top Football Championship Subdivision defensive player. He is on the preseason watch list, which was released on Thursday, for the award this year.
“I can’t lie, you do think about it,” said Chambers of awards. “If I want to get them again, I know I have to work just as hard to do that.”
What Chambers said he’s most concerned about is what the Cowboys do in the slimmeddown Southland Conference. Six teams remain after a mass exodus last June. Even McNeese’s future in the league is in question.
Still, talk on Thursday was all about winning this season and worrying about the future later. Even the new guys understand what is at stake.
“I think we can win a championship,” said Stephon Huderson, a graduate transfer from Tulane. “I’m excited to come here and join this team. Coach Wilson really sold me on this team, the tradition and the culture.”
Huderson is one of several key additions to a team that lacked depth in the spring as players left the program thanks to COVID-19, two hurricanes and the transfer portal. There were times in the spring when Wilson said he wondered if he had enough healthy bodies to conduct a solid practice.
That was obvious when the Cowboys were forced at times to use backup quarterback Walker Wood as starting tailback.
Huderson should help that. A second-team all conference player in the American Athletic last fall, he finished with 773 yards and four touchdowns. His yardage was second in the Football Bowl Subdivision conference.
He said he didn’t come to McNeese to be a star but rather a finishing piece to a winning team. Huderson said he wants to help the Cowboys go from a “good team to a great team.”
He knows that the core of players is close, having gone through tough times together over the last 18 months. He doesn’t want to break that up but just become a part of it.
“They are a very close group and it’s just to me to join that and become a part of their culture,” Huderson said. “I’m looking forward to that.”
McNeese will practice twice today, the first will be for veterans at 9 a.m. Newcomers are scheduled to work out at 4 p.m.