It has been a year of change within the McNeese State football program. Lots of comings and goings for the Cowboys, who lost players through the NCAA transfer portal but also gained some.
That has left the Cowboys, like everybody else in college football, piecing together a roster with more than a few moving parts.
But that hasn’t slowed McNeese head coach Frank Wilson down at all. Instead, he has proclaimed that, while he might miss those who left, he loves those who have come in.
“For every guy that entered the transfer portal, we replaced with an all-conference player,” Wilson said. “And for the guys that ended their eligibility, we added some quality players who will make an immediate impact either now on in the future.”
Time will tell if his hope is hype or fact. With fall camp opening next week, here’s a look at five transfers to watch.
5. Corione Harris, cornerback, Kansas: Harris was a four-star recruit coming out of Landry-Walker High School in New Orleans. He picked Kansas over such schools as Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma, joining up with former Tigers head coach Les Miles in Lawrence.
He was a starter off and on and saw time in most games during his three seasons at Kansas. Harris should provide McNeese with needed talent in the secondary to combat a league loaded with high-powered offenses.
Harris was rated the sixth-best player in Louisiana as a senior in high school. Having played in the wide-open Big 12, he will be counted on to help eliminate big plays that proved costly early in the spring season.
4. Ge’Mon Eaford, linebacker, Oregon: A consensus four-star prospect at Deerfield Beach High School in Florida, the sophomore played in 10 games in 2019 at Oregon. Rated the No. 10 linebacker in the nation coming out of high school, Eaford has a chance to make an impact early on the defense, which was lacking at linebacker in the spring. At 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, he is fast enough to handle runners swinging out of the backfield and still make tackles all over the field.
Used mostly on special teams, Eaford will get a fresh start on a defense that improved greatly during the seven spring games.
One area Wilson said he wanted to improve on when it came to the defensive side of the ball was guys who could make plays. Eaford should be able to fill that role.
3. Romello Tarver, offensive lineman, Central Michigan: Filling a void, the 6-5, 272-pound sophomore adds talent and depth to a group that was short on both in the spring, Wilson said. Tarver should help fix that.
He hasn’t played on the field since his days at Oxbridge Academy in Delray Beach, Florida, in 2017. That makes the the 22-year-old fresh when it comes to health but inexperienced when it comes to field play. So his learning curve may be a little steeper, but the talent appears to be there, Wilson said.
In high school, Tarver posted 205 career pancake blocks. He helped lead his high school team to an 11-2 season that ended with a loss in the state title game.
Four years in the weight room could pay off for Tarver.
2. Cee Jay Powell, wide receiver, Louisiana Tech: Quarterback Cody Orgeron’s security blanket, receiver Trevor Begue, exited by way of the NCAA transfer portal and Powell entered. Athletically it seems to be an upgrade as Powell is a former all-stater in high school in Louisiana.
He had his best season at Tech in 2020, catching 37 passes for 271 yards. He also returned three punts for 38 yards.
The graduate transfer was named honorable mention on the 2020 All-Conference USA team. He should bring speed and the ability to stretch the field both vertically and horizontally.
Wilson said getting more playmakers on offense was one of the big needs for McNeese this offseason. Opening up the field should help the running game.
1. Stephon Huderson, running back, Tulane: When you are forced to use your backup quarterback as your tailback in games, there is a need for talent and depth at the position. Hudson should give the Cowboys both.
A late edition to the roster, Huderson is a senior who played four seasons at Tulane, gaining 1,375 yards and averaging 5.3 a carry. He was at his best in 2020.
Last fall he won second-team all conference honors in the American Athletic Conference. He finished with 773 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.0 a carry.
Huderson had three 100-yard plus games last season. He has appeared in 44 games over the last four seasons and should be a big part in the McNeese offense. He joins a backfield that has experience at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
Giving the Cowboys another rushing weapon should help keep runners fresh both on the year and in games.
Wilson said fresh names in new places could put McNeese back into SLC title contention despite what was lost.