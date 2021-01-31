BEAUMONT, Texas — All teams search for consistency and McNeese State seems to have found it, but not in a good way.
The Cowboys have become consistently inconsistent. Not from game to game, nor from half to half. Instead, they do it minute to minute, sometimes possession by possession.
The problem reared its ugly head again Saturday afternoon, when good McNeese could not dig bad McNeese out of another first-half hole. While the Cowboys made their usual run, they ultimately fell to mistakes and missed opportunities down the stretch, and Lamar won a 64-56 decision in the Battle of the Border.
So the Cowboys' season struggles continues.
"Frustrating loss," said McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer, whose team has lost seven of its last eight games, including the last two. "A tough one for sure."
The loss dropped the Cowboys (7-10) to 1-7 in the Southland Conference. Lamar (4-11) improved to 2-4 in the SLC. Hardly what either team expected this season.
Perhaps no better sequence illustrated McNeese's struggles than what happened with 3:50 left in the game. Down 58-54 after Dru Kuxhausen hit a 3-pointer, the Cowboys toughed-up on defense and forced Lamar to miss a shot. But the Cardinals got the offensive board.
Then, after another Lamar miss, KeyShawn Feazell and A.J. Lawson went for the rebound. Both got their hands on it, but the ball fell to the ground, as did both Cowboys.
Lamar's Avery Sullivan picked up the gift and laid the ball in, extending the lead to six. Sullivan even hovered over the two McNeese players as if to either taunt or thank them.
"Sums up our season right there," Schroyer said.
Still the Cowboys rallied again and had more chances. After Sullivan's bucket McNeese didn't give up a point for the next 3:41. But the Cowboys could only managed two points, missing three shots from under the basket, having another blocked and clanking a pair of free throws.
So when Cardinals sophomore Anderson Kopp hit two free throws with 8.8 seconds remaining, the deal was sealed.
"We had our chances, that is what makes it so frustrating," Schroyer said. "We had four shots in the paint and two free throws. We make those shots we win the game."
Sullivan led the Cardinals with 18 points, with Davion Buster adding 17. Carlos Rosario topped McNeese with 14 while Feazell recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds. But it was Feazell who missed three of those final shots and the two free throws.
"We can't keep digging ourselves big holes," said Schroyer. "There are stretches in the games when we don't execute."
McNeese missed nine of its last 10 shots from the field while Lamar was misfiring on 11 of its last 12.
Looking to jump-start its season, McNeese began strong as the trio of Feazell, Rosario and Kuxhausen. The three scored 15 of the Cowboys' first 17 points.
Kuxhausen's back-to-back 3s gave McNeese a 17-14 lead with 11:27 remaining in the half. But Feazell was hampered with two early fouls and the Cowboys' shooting went cold.
"We got in foul trouble early and went small, which hurt us defensively," Schroyer said.
And the Cardinals' advantage, outscoring McNeese from there 27-10. That included runs of 10-0 and 11-3.
The half finished fittingly on David Muoka's dunk that gave Lamar a 41-27 lead.
"There were just stretches in the game where we didn't execute," Schroyer said.
The Cowboys will have time to think about this one as they don't play until next week at Central Arkansas. McNeese, which is 1-7 on the road, lost the first meeting between the two 81-67 on Jan. 2 at Burton Coliseum.