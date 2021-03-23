As the body count grows so does the legacy of this football team.
Injuries continue to pile up as McNeese surfers through a year of adversity and a spring of growing pains.
Yet last Saturday the Cowboys found a way to overcome everything in their path and play their best game of the spring season. The victory over Northwestern State came with a price, but it adds to this team's lore.
Down all five scholarship running backs, Walker Wood had to play in the backfield but not at his quarterback spot, but instead as a tailback.
"He came in and did an admirable job," Wilson said of Wood on Monday.
The quarterback turned running back rushed for 13 yards on nine carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run. He did enough to keep the defense honest. However, don't look for a position change unless it is needed again.
"If we were to practice today none of the five would able to go," said Wilson. "I don't know who will or won't be back for the week or the next game."
McNeese is off this week and plays its final home game against Nicholls the following weekend. Normally, this is a good time to work on some things but the Cowboys may have to spend most of the week healing.
The offense did get going as quarterback Cody Orgeron had his first real big day of the spring. He hit on 17 of 22 passes for 306 yards and two scores just seven days after having one of his worst games.
"It was Cody's best game," said Wilson. "He was extremely efficient. It was important that we establish the passing game.
"Cody was very calm, poised and he protected himself when he slid."
The last part may be the most important thing of all this spring, as McNeese continues to lose players at an alarming rate.
One area the Cowboys have shown great improvement is on defense. Isaiah Chambers was named the Southland Conference's defensive player of the week for his efforts against Northwestern State.
The transfer from Houston finished with three sacks for 21 yards in losses, two more tackles behind the line of scrimmage and two other quarterback hurries. He also harassed a trio of Demon QBs the rest of the day.
"Isaiah Chambers played his best game," said Wilson. "Even when he didn't have a sack he was extremely disruptive.
Andre Sam and Dorion Pollard collected the first two McNeese interceptions on the season as the Cowboys won the turnover battle, another signal this team is getting better.
Maybe the best sign of all for the improving defense was how it responded to adversity. The first two Demon drives went for a touchdown and deep into McNeese territory. After that Northwestern State did little against the Cowboys, who are still learning under a coaching system that is without a true defensive coordinator.
Deron Wilson has been calling the plays this season with input from the rest of the defensive staff. He was forced to do so when Grady Brown, the clubs defenisve coordinator, left the program just 10 days before the season opener.
"Deron Wilson has done a very good job calling it on game day," Frank Wilson said. "Glad to see the maturity of the staff growing."
Another area that improved was the kicking game. Jacob Abel rebounded from a tough game when he missed three kicks, including two extra points in an overtime loss to make 3 of 4 kicks. Abel's only miss was a long field goal where he came up short.
"His target area was right," said Frank Wilson. "I think we solved that extra point issue."
The Cowboys are a long way from where they want to be but Frank Wilson keeps preaching the fact they will get there.
"We have not played our best football like we can, but our best days are ahead of us," he said.
Hope is they get there before they run out of bodies.