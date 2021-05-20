The Cowboys have found their power strokes. Now they hope they didn’t leave them behind on their trip to Central Arkansas.
McNeese State hit 13 home runs while sweeping away Nicholls State last weekend in Lake Charles. The wins left the Cowboys (26-26,19-16 SLC) a victory shy of clinching a berth in the upcoming Southland Conference Tournament, which starts next week in Hammond.
They won the league crown the last time the tournament was played in 2019.
“We are still the defending champs,” Cowboys head coach Justin Hill has said of this roller-coaster season. Last year’s tournament, along with the conference’s regular season, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since then the Cowboys have suffered through two hurricanes, no fall workouts and an ice storm just as the new season was getting ready to ramp up. Even this week, Mother Nature messed up practice early as a flash flood hit Lake Charles on Monday and some players had to deal with water in their homes.
“We have been through so much, I could not be prouder of these guys,” Hill said. “They keep showing up. They keep coming back.”
And they are still fighting their way up the standings.
McNeese enters the four-game set today in sixth place with 58 points. UCA (21-26, 17-19) is in the eighth and final playoff spot with 51 points.
Because of COVID-19, the Southland has implemented a points system to determine standings. Three points are awarded for each victory and one point for any game not played.
New Orleans leads the conference with 69 points but is finished playing Southland games. Abilene Christian is in second place with 68 points.
Bryson Hudgens will take the mound for the Cowboys in the series opener with the first pitch set for 6 p.m. today. From there it is likely Hill will go with his usual rotation, but that could all change with weather and standings.
The teams will meet in a doubleheader Friday with the regular-season finale on Saturday.
“We still have to win a game,” Hill said. “Until we are in nothing changes. If you clinch playing in the tournament everything is done with an eye on the next week.”
The Cowboys, who entered last weekend worried about making the tournament, can think more about seeding. A move into the top four is well within reach.
“We will play to win,” Hill said. “We have done that all year, but you have to be smart about it as well. You have to make sure you put yourself in the best position you can for the tournament.”
McNeese’s offense got all the headlines last weekend, led by the bottom of the order. Julian Gonzales showed the way, reaching base on 13 of 15 plate appearances. He hit three homers, drove in four and scored eight runs to earn the SLC Hitter of the Week honor.
“The power has always been there for us,” Gonzales said. “I don’t think there is any part of our order with is a relief to the other team.”
Gonzales was also named national Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball.
McNeese is second in the conference in home runs with 39 after their recent barrage and tied for second in runs scored with 313. Abilene Christian leads the league in both categories.
Second baseman Nate Fisbeck leads the Southland in runs batted in with 51, two ahead of a pair of hitters.