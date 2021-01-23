COVID-19 sidelines Cryer

Kacie Cryer, McNeese

McNeese women's head basketball coach Kacie Cryer tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Jan. 21.

If the McNeese State women's basketball team is going to keep rolling their surprising roll in the Southland Conference going, they will have to do it without head coach Kacie Cryer.

The fifth-year Cowgirls coach will miss at least the next two games after testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Patrice Carter will be out seven days due to contract tracing.

Cryer said she is experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.

"On Jan. 21, during our team testing protocol, I found out that I tested positive for Covid-19," Cryer said in a school news release. "I will now quarantine for the next 10 days and will miss both our Nicholls and Lamar games.

"While I'm disappointed and hate to have this happen, the most important thing is that our staff and players remain healthy during these times."

Assistant coach Amanda Clemons will serve as head coach for Wednesday's home game against Nicholls State, with Grant Fontenot alongside.

"I am very fortunate to have an amazing staff that can handle any responsibilities while I'm away and they will do a great job with our ladies," Cryer said.

Coincidentally, McNeese's game at Houston Baptist scheduled for tomorrow had already been postponed due to Covid issues within the Huskies program. HBU is in the midst of a four-game shutdown.

McNeese is 4-7 but has won its last four games — all in conference play, which is the team's best start since the 2011-12 season. The Cowgirls are a half game out of first place and one of three teams undefeated in league play.

The Cowgirls will host Nicholls at Burton Coliseum Wednesday night and travel to Lamar. Carter could return for that game.

As for Cryer, her next game could be Feb. 6 at Central Arkansas.

