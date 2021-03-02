No. 7 Washington-Marion, one of the hottest teams currently in Class 4A, was forced to bow out of the playoffs Monday after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
"This was the hardest thing I've ever had to relay to a team that I have coached," W-M boys basketball head coach Robert Palmer said. "When I found out our season would end this way, I felt the pain of each and every player. These players have put themselves in a perfect position to be state champions."
The Charging Indians had won 20 of their last 21 games, including 12 consecutive.
W-M was supposed to host No. 10 Plaquemine (17-9) in the regional round today, looking for its first trip to the quarterfinals since 2019.
The game cancelation abruptly ended the careers of seniors Jamaar Moore, Gerard Stewart, Anthony Semien, Kinyen Stevens, Braylon Turpeau, Jordan Flagg and Daomar Delafosse.
"To the seniors, I love ya'll, and there is nothing I wouldn't do to change this outcome," Palmer said. "We have had our ups and downs, but when the rubber hit the road ya'll showed what you're made of.
"Just remember the lessons I've tried to instill because life is just beginning. To all the parents, administration and Washington-Marion community, thank you for getting behind the guys from day one. I'm truly crushed."
W-M is the second 4A school forced to forfeit a game this postseason. No. 14 Salmen forfeited its bidistrict game to No. 19 Northside. COVID-19 has forced the cancelation or postponement of hundreds of games since last spring and canceled more than a dozen playoffs games since the fall.