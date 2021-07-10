Just over a year ago Heath Schroyer was doing what he loved, coaching college basketball.
He was getting ready for his third season at McNeese State, having started the process of building the Cowboys program up from the ground floor.
That’s when McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel came calling, asking Schroyer to add the job of athletic director to his list of chores. Thus continued the strangest year in Cowboys history, one with more challenges than ever imagined.
Since then the school has survived two hurricanes, a freeze, record flooding, a football season moved to the spring and damages to all of its athletic facilities. And Schroyer has fired and hired coaches, put together a new staff which includes and chain of command chart. He even stepped down as the head men’s basketball coach.
He witnessed firsthand the continuing demise of the Southland Conference, as five teams left at the end of last spring season.
Now, as he starts his second year as the man atop the athletic program, there are new goals and challenges for McNeese as the college athletic landscape changes on a daily basis.
Here are five things Schroyer has on his to-do list.
Calm after the storm
After a wild year the thing most needed for McNeese athletics is to calm down nerves and get people to relax. Clearly more changes are coming, but it is important to leave everyone with the felling that the Cowboys are on the right path.
Solid leadership and communication is the key. Letting people know that there is somebody in charge for the long haul who has the best interest of McNeese is an important way of doing this. Chaos leads to people not doing their jobs but rather worrying about them.
By giving the department, and those who work in it, clear direction and allowing them to feel they are vested in the future of where the programs are headed means there will be fewer waves made.
Cashing in
College sports is a money business and Schroyer’s top job is to find new streams of revenue in order for McNeese to compete in the present and the future. This is the real game-changer in college athletics.
The formation of the McNeese Athletic Foundation, which brings the business of raising money under one roof, was a giant first step. It moves the department into the future and in line with other universities. McNeese has been a step behind in this over the years.
Money means better facilities for players and coaches, which makes it easier for the school to recruit and sign both. It also makes the university more inviting to current and future sponsors, which will become an even bigger value to the school and its partners under new image and naming opportunities. Finding those funds is the real business of college sports.
Find a home
The SLC may not be dead but it seems to be getting its last rites. It is up to Schroyer to find a safe landing place for the Cowboys just in case.
After the mass exodus in June, the once-nationally respected Southland has become a local league with limited regional interest. That’s not going to be good enough in the future. More importantly, with six football-playing members, the league is one departure away from losing its automatic NCAA playoff berth.
If you want more, playing three SLC teams twice a season in football doesn’t work. If that were to be the case in 2022 as well it would mean McNeese will have played some teams five times in roughly 16 months dating to last spring. Fans will not like that.
Keep momentum going
After the storms and with rebuilding, McNeese has hit the ground running. There is new interest in the school, much of which is led by Schroyer and his mountain of energy. He is everywhere, doing any interview and speaking to any group that wants him.
He has also led the McNeese charge into taking a bigger role what’s left of the SLC. Now comes the part where he must find a way to keep this going. The storms may have long past but the work of rebuilding hasn’t, so selling McNeese athletics must go on. Now, more than ever, there is competition for attention, the AD has to be out front in continuing to keep the chains moving.
Sell his vision
After years of being either a stepping stone to bigger jobs, or a final resting place for one’s career, Schroyer has told the world McNeese can and should be more than that. It is in line with Burckel’s attempt to make McNeese the first choice of students, not the last resort.
Schroyer also claims McNeese can be a national brand and athletics is a way to get the school there. He likes to say: “Why not here? Why not McNeese?” But he has to be able to sell that from one class of athletes to the next. And he must do that for the local fans as well, some of whom will have to be dragged into the future.
One thing is for sure: Schroyer is ready to take on just about anything.
“I like a challenge,” he said.
Over the last 12 months Schroyer has shown that, but one long year may prove to be easy when you figure some of the issues that face McNeese athletics in the coming seasons.