COMMENTARY: McNeese pieces in place

Some puzzles are harder to piece together.
Like the one where everything gets scrambled just when it looked to be finished.
When Heath Schroyer took over the McNeese State athletic department on June 17, 2020, he found a program in need of putting together pieces that had been in place for some time but were now scrambled almost beyond recognition.
A few months later it had deteriorated into utter chaos. Storms followed the coronavirus pandemic and every sports facility was damaged. Schroyer went from rebuilding to crisis management. None of the pieces fit. Some he could not find.
But through the debris Schroyer was given a gift, the ability to remake the puzzle from within a department that had been passed by thanks to years of standing idle. While the game of college sports changed, McNeese stood still, its pieces no longer fitting the big puzzle.
Schroyer had to start with a fresh new puzzle, one that fit his own pieces.
“Sometimes things happen and you are forced to make changes,” Schroyer said. “You can never say the hurricanes and everything we went through was a good thing, but it has forced us to take a long look at things and made it easier to change things and make them better.”
As the campus rebuilt, Schroyer began putting the pieces of his department’s puzzle together. He did it through organization and making McNeese athletics a business. A fresh take on the same game.
“He went in and set a professional standard,” McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel said. “Heath has been to a lot of places and a lot of big schools. He is bringing to us what works and what he has seen from the inside.”
Schroyer did a lot of things fresh, but most importantly he set a standard that has made the Cowboys more fan friendly and more community oriented.
He put people in new places, handing out assignments and promotions like there were candy on Halloween. In doing so, he formed an inner group who knows their roles and can do their jobs.
The biggest, he divided responsibilities through sports, giving a group of administrators roles and teams to lead, streamlining the decision-making process.
“I don’t think we get bottlenecked in decisions,” Deputy Athletic Director Tanner Stines said. “Heath is about delegating responsibilities and holding people accountable. We know our jobs, our roles and what is expected.
“He has us all going in one direction. When he is not in the building I don’t have to worry about making a decision, we know what direction to go in and do it.”
For Schroyer, a lifetime coach, it is as simple as hiring good people and letting them do their work.
He sets the standard for his staff.
“You see how hard he works, and how he works, and you can’t help but get fired up,” Stines said.
That attitude has led to increased dollars. Schroyer proclaims “Why not McNeese, why not us?” all the time. It paid off with last week’s naming rights to the basketball arena, after local owners David and Kimberly Griffin donated to Schroyer a $2.5 million vote of confidence to call the facility The Legacy Center for the next 10 years.
“We did this because we believe in the vision of the leadership at McNeese and in the people of McNeese,” Griffin said.
When asked why now, Griffin said, “We invested in Heath and his people.”
That move alone brings the Cowboys in line with other programs, most of which have long since been using naming rights as a way to increase revenue and promote their sports teams.
Then there are the moves on the playing surfaces that Schroyer has made. This year he gave contract extensions to head coaches Justin Hill (baseball) and James Landreneau (softball). Both teams won Southland Conference titles in the spring and the extensions were a sea change in attitude.
“Coach Schroyer and his staff has provided the support and culture change that makes McNeese a great place to be,” Landreneau said.
Job security helps as well, showing there is a commitment from the administration to keeping good coaches. But Schroyer, who served three losing seasons as men’s basketball coach, has also made the tough decision of moving on from women’s basketball coach Kacie Cryer after five losing seasons.
“I think we have terrific coaches here who are doing great jobs and can be a big part of our future,” Schroyer said. “We are in a good place on the field. We want to reward them for those efforts.
“Having been a coach, I have been on both sides of the table. It means a lot to a contract and have security to a coach and a program.”
That is part of the story of change. There has also been a complete revamping of the athletic department itself. No longer does it act like a small, local school that was stuck in the mid-70s. It has become a professional operation, from Stines’ flow chart to the division of duties.
However, what he wanted to do most of all was make Mc-Neese’s athletics run like most Division I programs, or at least get as close as possible. That meant changing an attitude, a look and even direction.
“We now feel like we are part of the big picture,” Stines said. “We know his vision and the direction we are heading.”
Schroyer says most of the major changes are done when it comes to the business of McNeese.
“I like where we are going and I’m proud of the way everybody has come together,” he said. “To see how people have become invested in what we are trying to do is really something to watch.
“The best days of McNeese are ahead of us.”
Time will tell if Schroyer is right that and if all his pieces for a winning puzzle, both on and off the court.