It wasn’t long ago that the McNeese State athletic department did just about everything in secrecy, like it was fighting some type of cold war.
The public’s right to know was limited as they hid behind the Doland Fieldhouse Curtain.
Not now.
Maybe it all ended with the public press conference that admitted the school’s football program was on academic probation for failing to achieve enough advancement toward graduations. It was a black eye for the university but there was no ducking any questions, no hiding behind some press release hand out after dark.
The powers to be stood in front of all and took the blame. That was in December of 2019, which seems a lifetime ago.
Lots has changed at Mc-Neese, especially when it comes to the athletic department’s willingness to open up.
Over the last two weeks the school’s big guns came out firing as they hit the road for a series of meet-and-greets. The four-event tour was called Cowboy Caravan was meant to generate interest, and ticket sales, for the school and the upcoming seasons.
“It is important that we go out and meet the fans, go to them and show them we are part of the community,” said Athletic Director Heath Schroyer.
This is not the first time Mc-Neese has done this, but it has been some time since it was last touring the area. In some ways the athletic department has lost touch with the public and the fan base.
The four-stop tour was in Kinder, Sulphur, Jennings and finally Lake Charles last Thursday. It accomplished the main goal of getting the word out about the upcoming seasons, but also got fans a chance to meet some of the coaches and hear from Schroyer and university president Dr. Daryl Burckel.
“There is no need to hide information from our fans,” said Burckel. “Let’s get our message out and let people know what we have done and what we are doing. Let’s be up front. We are not going to run away from our decisions. We want people to know what we are planning on doing and why.”
Especially the fans, who Mc-Neese has started to embrace like never before.
“It is important that we are partners with you,” Schroyer told the crowd. “We need you to be a part of Poke Nation. We can’t do this without you.”
Inclusion, transparency, what is going on at McNeese.
“We want to be a part of this community,” said Schroyer. “McNeese is the heart and soul of Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. We want to grow with them. We want you there with us.”
The fans seemed to like what they heard, and they heard a lot.
From basketball coaches John Aiken and Lynn Kennedy to football skipper Frank Wilson, the coaches on tour were able to fire up the crowds. And Schroyer made sure the message of McNeese and its need to have a strong fan base was heard, as well.
Of course he was preaching to the choir. Getting new people to jump on the McNeese bandwagon is the only way this program will really grow.
But for clear transparency, it was Burckel who showed the way.
He told the fans at the Lake Charles event that McNeese would do what was best for the university and was not tied to any one conference or path. He understood that other schools have benefited by looking elsewhere and McNeese was now no different.
“When that train came around last time we didn’t get on it,” Burckel said. “If we like it this time around we will not miss it. We will do what is in the best interest of McNeese.”
Rumors have the Cowboys looking into options as the college landscape continues to change on a daily basis.
Schroyer even told the folks to look forward to an upcoming announcement about possible naming rights. McNeese has gone from keeping secrets to spreading gossip.
“It is important that we keep our fans informed,” said Schroyer. “We want them to know what we are trying to do and for them to be a part of it.”
My how times have changed.