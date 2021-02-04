St. Louis Catholic senior Jolie Savoie will be playing in the sand full-time in college after signing Wednesday to play beach volleyball at Southeastern Louisiana.
Savoie was among a trio of area athletes who signed letters of intent with Division I programs during the NCAA's spring signing period
Savoie helped the Saints reach the state tournament in indoor volleyball as an outside hitter this season but said she is looking forward to switching to the beach game full-time.
"In beach, there's only two players so you get to touch the ball a lot more," Savoie said. "You have more control of the game since it is just you and your partner. You are in control of what happens and have to hold yourself accountable.
"I started playing with friends as a freshman and the more I played, the more I fell in love with it.
"I really liked Southeastern's coach, Jeremy White. He has built a really good team atmosphere that I am excited to be a part of. It is a Division I program and a really competitive level. I think I will do well there."
Noah Nelson, who played football this season at Hamilton Christian after playing three years at Barbe, signed to play at Grambling State.
Nelson was the Defensive MVP in District 4-1A this season as a defensive lineman/linebacker. He also played fullback and offensive line and is projected to play on the offensive line at Grambling.
Nelson said it doesn't matter which position he plays.
"I love contact, just love football in general," he said. "Grambling has an amazing community; it is a great environment. It is where I wanted to go and I was excited to get the offer."
Nelson's father, Reggie, is the offensive line coach at Grambling. He is a former Hamilton Christian head coach and a celebrated four-year letterman at McNeese State where he served five seasons as an assistant coach. He also played in the NFL and CFL.
Hathaway golfer Jace LeJeune signed with Nicholls State. LeJeune helped the Hornets win the 2019 Division V state championship, shooting 158 over two rounds to finish third.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Division I
Michael Lavergne, St. Louis Catholic, Tulane (preferred walk-on)
Caleb Harris, Sulphur, Louisiana-Lafayette (preferred walk-on)
Division II
DeShawn Jackson, Pickering, Arkansas-Monticello
Dylan McFarlain, Sulphur, Arkansas-Monticello
Division III
Win Goodwin, St. Louis Catholic, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Ja’Than Royal, Lake Charles College Prep, Trinity (Texas) University
Carter Bihm, Lake Arthur, Louisiana College
Tucker Primeaux, Lake Arthur, Louisiana College
Zayn Bryant, Sulphur, Louisiana College
Junior College
Maverick Broussard, Jennings, Arkansas Baptist
Keenan Landry, Jennings, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Darius Washington, Lake Charles College Prep, Highland (Kansas)
Marcus Francis, Lake Charles College Prep, Highland (Kansas)
NAIA
Albert Allen, Sulphur, University of St. Mary (Kansas)
Soccer
Division III
Emma Oertling, St. Louis Catholic, Centenary