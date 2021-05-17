Choudrant dominates Class B, Elizabeth, finishes with 29 straight victories

SULPHUR — Choudrant put together the inning of offense the Class B championship game was waiting for, with the Aggies winning 6-1 after a five-run sixth inning Saturday at the state baseball tournament at McMurry Park.
The Aggies (32-4) finished the season with 29 consecutive wins and allowed a total of three runs in its four playoff games.
Nine-hole hitter Austin Swift delivered the winning hit with a twoout, two-run single to score Bryce McGuire and Jackson Case to give the Aggies a 3-1 lead. Luke Tassin added a two-run double and Braden Jones had an RBI single.
Jones was named MVP. He pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out nine.
Elizabeth (33-5) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. James McCoy reached second on a throwing error and James Garmanous singled to score pinch runner J.J. Willis.
Choudrant knotted the score in the bottom of the inning when Swift doubled and scored on a Landon Hennen triple.
Swift finished 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Elizabeth had two runners on with no outs in the fourth but Jones escaped with a pop-up, fly ball and strikeout.
“We had a few opportunities, not many, but couldn’t take advantage of them,” Bulldogs head coach Rhon Morgan said.
“(Jones) has been an animal on the hill all year. We had a very good year, we just fell an inning or two short. (Elizabeth starter) Alex Chamberlain pitched all but two innings of the playoffs and didn’t give up any earned runs until today. Choudrant was just a little but better than us.”
Morgan said the loss won’t diminish the accomplishments of his team.
“This was a special year for us,” he said. “It’s a shame someone had to lose, but hats off to Choudrant. Getting 33 wins, this is a season we’ll never forget.”