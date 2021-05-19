Chambers named top defender, newcomer by La. sports writers

McNeese State defensive end Isaiah Chambers has been named the Louisiana Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association unveiled its 2020-21 All-Louisiana Football Teams on Monday
McNeese defensive end Mason Kinsey and defensive back Andre Sam were selected to the second team.
Chambers shared the state’s top defensive honors with Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Milton Williams.
A Houston native who transferred to Mc-Neese from the University of Houston prior to the 2020 fall semester, Chambers has already been named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year, first team All-SLC, first team All-American by the AP, AFCA and STATS Perform, and finished fourth in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in the FCS.
This spring season, Chambers ranked second in the FCS and No. 1 in the Southland Conference with 7.5 sacks. He also led the league and was second in the nation with 14 tackles for a loss.
He started all seven games this spring, recording 32 tackles and a team-high 11 quarterback hurries. Five of his sacks came in the last three games of the season.
Sam tied for the league lead with three pass interceptions this season and led the Cowboys with 52 total tackles. The Iowa native also recorded 1.5 tackles for a loss, a half sack and five pass breakups. He recorded a season-high 10 tackles in a win at Northwestern State and picked off two passes at Sam Houston in the season finale. Kinsey joined Chambers on the defensive line to build one of the nation’s most fierce units. The Mansfield, Texas native ranked third in the conference with four sacks and fourth with 7.5 tackles for a loss. He finished with 38 tackles go to along with seven quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and forced a fumble. He recorded 10 tackles in a season opening win at Tarleton.
2020-2021 LSWA All-La. football team
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Cole Kelley, SLU, QB CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR — Isaiah Chambers, DL, McNeese; Milton Williams, DL, La. Tech NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR — Isaiah Chambers, DL, McNeese. FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR — Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU. COACH OF THE YEAR — Billy Napier, UL-L.
First Team
Offense OL – P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls; Kody Russey, La. Tech; Jalen Bell, Southeastern La.; Max Mitchell, UL-L; Jair Joseph, Nicholls. TE – Josh Pederson, UL-M. WR – Terrace Marshall, LSU; Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls. QB – Cole Kelley, Southeastern La. RB – Elijah Mitchell, UL-L; Cameron Carroll, Tulane.
Defense
DL – Isaiah Chambers, McNeese; Milton Williams, La. Tech; Jordan Lewis, Southern; Zi’yon Hill, UL-L. LB – Dorian Williams, Tulane; Jabril Cox, LSU; Tyler Grubbs, La. Tech. DB – Derek Stingley Jr., LSU; Bralen Trahan, UL-L; BeeJay Williamson, La. Tech; Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern La.
Specialists
K – Cade York, LSU . P– Ryan Wright, Tulane.RS – Chris Smith, UL-L.
Second Team Offense
OL – Evan Roussel, Nicholls; Dallas Black, Southern; Ethan McMullan, Southeastern La.; Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane; O’Cyrus Torrence, UL-L. TE – Ethan Howard, Southern. WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU; CJ Turner, Southeastern La. QB – Levi Lewis, UL-L. RB – Scooter Adams, NSU; Trey Ragas, UL-L.
Defense
DL – Ali Gaye, LSU; Micah Latin, La. College; Mason Kinsey, McNeese; Tayland Humphrey, UL-L. LB – Trey Baldwin, La. Tech; Alexis Ramos, Southeastern La.; Jomard Valsin, Northwestern State. DB – Eli Ricks, LSU; Kevin Moore III, Nicholls; Andre Sam, McNeese; Pig Cage, Nicholls .
Specialists
K – Jacob Barnes, La. Tech. P – Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU. RS – Wayne Toussant, La. Tech.