Isaiah Chambers came to Lake Charles looking to get a graduate degree and maybe find NFL riches after continuing his college football career.
It was the summer of COVID-19 and the biggest worry as he took up his new residence was when would the season began.
That was last June.
Chambers never could have imagined that in two short months his entire apartment and personal belongs would be lost and he'd be setting up a GoFundMe account looking for help to replace it all.
Even with everything lost and forced to find a new home, Chambers knows it could have been much worse.
As Hurricane Laura beared down on Lake Charles, Chambers was planning on staying in that very apartment. Then he made what could have been a life-saving decision.
"I really was going to stay," Chambers said. "I didn't think it could be that bad."
At the last minute he decided to leave for Houston and wait out the storm at his girlfriend's home. When he returned everything was gone.
"It was surreal," Chambers said. "I didn't think it was real at all. I didn't think it could be this bad until I saw it for myself."
That's when he called out for help, which came swiftly from the community and friends.
"A lot of people helped me out," Chambers said. "It was very challenging, but it was just another challenge to overcome."
It has been that way from the start of his college career, when he left Texas Christian to return home and play at Houston to take care of the aunt who helped raise him.
His mom had already died when he was younger and he admits he had no relationship with his father, who died just before he came to McNeese. That was coupled with the pandemic that put his football career on hold before Laura and later Hurricane Delta threw more road blocks in the path of his journey.
"Nobody wants to go through what I have gone through," Chambers said. "But you have to keep moving forward. You can't quit and you take care of family."
So Chambers returned to his new home town of just two months and got ready for the role he loves best, that as a defensive end chasing down quarterbacks.
"Football is my therapy," Chambers said. "I get to go out there and hit guys in the mouth for fun. Takes my mind off of other things."
His return to the McNeese program has left an impression on his teammate, most of whom hardly knew him last summer.
"That only goes to show you what kind of a character the guy has," said quarterback Cody Orgeron. "We knew he would come back.
"He has been great for the community and the school. He is such a great impact on the team, not just on the field."
Last week Chambers made an impression on a trio of Northwestern State quarterbacks. During his best game as a Cowboy, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound defense end picked up three sacks and two more tackles for loss while earning Southland Conference Player of the Week honors. Chambers leads the Cowboys with 4.5 sacks.
"That's why we brought him here," said McNeese head coach Frank Wilson. "He can disrupt an offense. It's what we saw on tape and why we wanted him here."
Orgeron kept it simple: "He's a stud," the QB said.
But there is more to Chambers.
"He is an outstanding leader for our defense, with the way he is humble, the way he works," said assistant coach Deron Wilson, who is calling the defenses during games this spring. "He comes to practice and is the hardest worker, but a better person. He's the guy you want as a leader on your team."
Most impressive to those around him is Chambers staying in the program when 21 others left over the past year. That, however, was never an option.
"McNeese became my family and you don't abandon family," Chambers said. "With the way everybody responded and hung together I knew we had something good going on here."
And he wants to be a part of it past this season. With the NCAA transfer portal the way out of tough spots for college players, Chambers said he isn't thinking about an exit strategy.
When asked if he was coming back to play at McNeese in the fall, Chambers simply said, "Yes sir," and moved on.
He has a journey to finish. With 8.5 sacks in two years at Houston, Chambers wants to put more of himself on tape for pro scouts and also win a championship.
Chambers also says he wants to be part of the McNeese legacy when it comes to the rebuilding of the football program, campus and the city of Lake Charles. He wants to help his new community heal.
"I feel like when you go though this, hear people talk about what happened to them and you see the houses destroyed and blue roofs, you want to help," Chambers said. "We have a chance to have a great story here, we just have to write it."
He also knows the ending of this story won't be written this spring, but rather in the fall. That's when Chambers can finally finish the journey the way he wants.