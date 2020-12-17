The first day of the early signing period was a busy one for the area, with seven local players signing to play at Division I schools next season.
Iowa defensive back Cejae Ceasar signed with UL-Lafayette while South Beauregard defensive lineman Eli Goss, who also played at Westlake, signed with McNeese. DeRidder offensive lineman James Williams signed with Lamar. Lake Charles College Prep had a quartet of signees, the first Division I players the program has produced.
Ceasar said the Cajuns will take advantage of his athleticism and versatility.
"I love the culture, Coach (Billy) Napier is doing great things there and making everything a family," Ceasar said. ‘They said they will use me as a high safety, a low safety sometimes, even as an outside linebacker coming in to blitz. I'll do anything they need me to do."
Goss was a three-year starter at Westlake before damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta forced him to move. Only played in four games this season for the Golden Knights after waiting for the LHSAA to approve his transfer, but he had an immediate impact with 14 tackles, five tackles for a loss and two rushing touchdowns as a fullback.
"To be honest, I didn't think I would have a whole season and be able to compete, the playoffs and normalcy," Goss said. "It (hurricanes) just made me more motivated, want to get better and keep working hard for college. It was tough (to leave Westlake), but you just got to do what you got to do. I like all the (McNeese) coaches and the family atmosphere. I think it will be a good fit for me."
Prep Quarterback Dillon Simon signed with hometown McNeese. Receivers Glynn Johnson (New Mexico State, Solomon Lewis (Louisiana Tech) and Jaylen Joseph (Grambling) signed as well.
Simon had been a longtime South Alabama commit, but said McNeese stayed in touch with him and the idea of staying home grew on him until he decided on McNeese Monday night. South Alabama recently fired head coach Steve Campbell, who led the program when Simon committed.
"I love the coaching staff that just got there, even though I committed to South Alabama, they stayed with me through the whole process," Simon said of McNeese. "I knew they really wanted me and I want to do great things for my city. I wanted to go where my heart was and that was McNeese."
Joseph said he felt comfortable with Grambling on and off the field.
"I liked the coaching staff and the environment around Grambling," he said. "It really fits my playing style and my lifestyle. It is a blessing. I'm thankful to be in this position."
Johnson said the Aggie offense and a chance to experience a different culture led him to Las Cruces.
"They opened me and my family with open arms," he said. "It will be a new lifestyle for me. They play just like us, they throw the ball a lot so I will get some good targets over there."
Lewis chose Tech after receiving offers from Power 5 schools Miami (Fla.) and Texas Tech.
"I feel I fit in well over there, they spread the ball around a lot," he said. "It feels great to sign, they have been with me through the whole recruiting process."