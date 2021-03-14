Little things do mean a lot.
And a lot of little things missed can also prove costly.
McNeese State's spring of rebuilding learned an important lesson Saturday, that if you don't take care of the little things the big thing is going to get you in the end.
That lesson was provided to McNeese by rival Lamar in the form of a 27-26 overtime loss. A crowd of 4,523 witnessed the tutoring session inside Cowboy Stadium.
"Another tough one," said head coach Frank Wilson, whose Cowboys lost their third in a row. "We had a chance. This was the first time we had the lead late and could put the game away.
"We had control of the game, momentum and didn't put it away. It was new to us."
Lamar (1-2) rallied to tie the score at 20-20 with just over 4 minutes remaining on Jalen Dummett's fourth-down pass to Nathan Gaskamp that fooled the Cowboys defense. McNeese's late drive in regulation fell short when Cody Orgeron was picked up at the goal line on the last play.
McNeese then took the lead in overtime when Carlos Williams powered in from 2 yards out after the Cowboys had picked up a key fourth down. But the day's biggest trouble spot reared its ugly head again at that point.
Jacob Abel's extra-point try was blocked by Lamar's Vincent Rollins. It was the second extra point Abel missed in the game. He also missed a 39-yard field goal try.
"We had some concerns with the kicking game going in and that played out," said Wilson, who added Abel was "inconsistent throughout the week."
Those were three of the little things that meant some much.
Lamar scored on Dummett's 5-yard run moments later after Marcellus Johnson picked up 7 yards on a fourth-and-5. Bailey Giffen kicked the extra point to drop McNeese to 1-3, 0-3 in the Southland Conference.
The Cowboys committed two key penalties that cost them. The first was a holding call on the second-half kickoff that took away Mason Pierce's 90-yard return to inside the 1. The other was a controversial late hit on the tying drive, saving Lamar (1-2) from a fourth-and-9.
"I'm not sure," Wilson said about the call. "In the judgment of the refs we hit him late.
"We have to learn from this. How do you stay composed and finish the task at hand?"
The Cowboys ran for 321 yards on 43 tries, all but giving up on the passing game. Carlos Williams scored twice and finished with 90 yards on 16 carries. A.J. Carter had a 45-yard touchdown run and ended with 61 yards on five rushes before leaving the game with an undisclosed injury. The best run of the day came on McNeese's first play when Pierce took a jet sweep 80 yards for a 7-0 lead.
After a Lamar field goal, Carter's score had the Cowboys up 13-3 12 minutes into the game.
"I thought we got off to a fast start, which we haven't done much of this year," said Wilson. "We just didn't sustain it."
Late in the first quarter Wilson went for the kill. On fourth-and-1 from the Lamar 10 he called for a fake punt. The pitch went to Abel, who came up a yard shy of the first down when he was hit by Desmond Veals and dropped. The lead remained 10 but momentum shifted.
"Thought it was a great opportunity to get a first down," said Wilson.
From there Lamar stormed back as the Cardinals scored the next 10 points, evening the score at halftime 13-13.
The Cardinals ran the ball 62 times for 207 yards with Johnson leading the way with 86. A dozen Lamar backs carried the ball.
"I thought our defense played well," Wilson said. "We have to find a way to generate some offense in the passing game. We have to find a passing game; that has been nonexistent."
Orgeron was 9 of 16 with an interception for 78 yards.
"We are going to exhaust every means possible as we go forward," said Wilson, whose team has three games remaining.