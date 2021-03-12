Barbe waited patiently to break out the big bats Thursday to beat Sam Houston 12-5 and take control of District 3-5A.
The Bucs left five runners stranded through the first four innings but scored 11 runs in the final two, including a trio of home runs by Nyjah Fontenot, Halie Pappion and Sarah David.
"We executed the offensive plan," Barbe head coach Candyce Carter said. "We didn't scratch runs early on, but we did find a way on base.
"We left a lot of base runners on early, and I talked to the team consistently about how we were doing a great job of getting runners on, and we have to find a way to get them home. We stressed the process. They stuck to the plan and found ways to put runners across the plate."
With the score tied 1-1, Fontenot jump-started the Bucs by crushing a two-run home run to right field with no outs. The hit started a six-run fifth inning.
"Nyjah has been doing a great job all year," Carter said. "She is a professional hitter. I trust her, and she had the green light right there and she took advantage of it."
Barbe added five runs in the sixth inning on a two-run shot to left field by Pappion and a three-run bomb to left by David.
Barbe (10-1, 2-0) won its seventh consecutive game and is the lone undefeated team in District 3-5A play. The loss ended the Broncos' (11-2, 3-1) eight-game win streak.
"There are things that we could always get better at," Carter said. "We are never going to stop getting better.
"We are going to celebrate this tonight and get ready to play Saturday (at the St. Amant tournament)."
Pappion got the win in the circle with a 12-strikeout complete game.
"Her, Sarah and Coach (Scott) Eastman had a great plan," Carter said. "They stuck to it and went right at them.
"I think she did a great job. I can't say enough good things about Pappion. She is a competitor, and I love that about her."
Sam Houston struck first in the top of the third inning when Breanna Fontenot hit a double up the middle, moved over on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a passed ball.
Barbe tied the score in the bottom half of the inning on Pappion's RBI double.
The Broncos were able to cut the Bucs' lead to 7-4 on a three-run home run by Lexi Dibbley in the top of the sixth inning.
David led the Bucs, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, and Alana Mark went 2-for-3 and scored three runs.
Fontenot went 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice. Erin Ardoin added a 2-for-3 performance with a run and an RBI.
Barbe 12
Sam Houston 5
S Houston 001 003 1—5-6-0
Barbe 001 065 x—12-10-0
PITCHING: W — Halie Pappion. L — Lexi Dibbley.
HITTING: Sam Houston — Erin Ardoin 2-3 (run, RBI), Lexi Dibbley 1-2 (run, 3 RBIs, HR), Breanna Fontenot 2-3 (2 runs, double). Barbe — Alana Mark 2-3 (3 runs), Pappion 2-3 (run, 3 RBIs, HR, double), Sarah David 3-4 (run, 4 RBIs, HR).
RECORDS: Sam Houston — 11-2, 3-1. Barbe — 10-1, 2-0.