Barbe used lots of traffic from the top of the order and a pair of strong pitching performances in a 6-1 nondistrict win over St. Louis at McNeese.
Blake Wren started and pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run and Jojo Semien pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief for the Bucs, who improved to 15-0 with the win.
“Blake wasn’t as sharp as the first time (a 2-1 win over St. Louis) but kept us in the game and only gave up one run,” Barbe head coach Glenn Cecchini said. “Jojo came in and did a great job. I’m proud of our guys.”
Kyle Debarge, Donovan LaSalle and Gavin Guidry— the one, two and four hitters in the order— each reached base three times and combined for four runs, 3 extra base hits and 2 RBIs.
St. Louis (7-8) scored in the fourth inning. James Reina led off with a walk and scored on a single to center by William Millican.
Evan Joubert reached base three times and stole a base for St. Louis. Millican and Reid Snider each had a hit and walk. Starting pitcher Parker Morgan struck out eight batters.
“(Morgan, a Nicholls State signee) is a Division I pitcher and did a really good job, we tried to put a lot of pressure on them,” Cecchini said. “We got our bunts down and got some really big hits.”
The Bucs took the lead with three runs in the fifth, highlighted by a RBI triple to center by Guidry to score the first run. Tyler Barrett scored on a wild pitch and Guidry scored when pinch hitter Grant Trahan was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.