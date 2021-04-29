For Barbe, a return to the state championship softball tournament is a chance to take care of unfinished business.
For Iowa, it represents a high-water mark for an ascending program.
The Bucs and Yellow Jackets will be in action Friday. No. 3 Barbe (28-2) will play No. 7 Pineville (23-9) in a Class 5A semifinal at 3 p.m. No. 4 Iowa (24-5) will play top-seeded Grant (21-6) in a Class 3A semfinal at 11 a.m. at North Frasch Park in Sulphur.
The Bucs were at the last tournament in 2019, losing a heartbreaker to St. Amant in the title game.
They got there in a dramatic fashion with Halie Pappion hitting a tying two-run home run in the seventh inning in a semifinal win over Airline. Brenna Moncrief delivered the winning double later in the inning.
Those two, and the majority of the 2019 team, return. The Bucs have won 26 of their last 27 games and beat Pineville in a regular-season game in March. Barbe reached the tournament with a 6-3 quarterfinal win over Sam Houston.
Carter said she thinks her team is ready to finish the job after playing at a high level all season.
"These girls have been playing together for a long time," Carter said. "They are experienced and have great chemistry. We just have to continue doing the things that we have done all year, respecting the game and trusting our process."
Pappion has allowed six runs in Barbe's seven-game winning streak. Top-of-the-order hitters Kiley DeHart and Nyjah Fontenot have combined to go 11-for-19 with nine runs scored in three playoff games.
Iowa
For Iowa, Friday's game will be the program's second trip to the semifinals and state tournament, with the other coming in 2012.
The Yellow Jackets have used improved pitching and defense to reach Sulphur, including a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Iota.
"Arlee (Darbonne) has been doing a great job of hitting spots and keeping the hitters off balance," Iowa head coach Kenzie Singletary said. "We also have an eighth-grader, Ayla Stollsteimer, that has helped us. They are both doing great.
"Our defense started coming around the last half of the season. We had to change some things due to injury at the beginning of the season, but the girls have done an amazing job."
Singletary said the Jackets are not worried about playing on the big stage.
"We are going to prepare the same way and play the same way," she said. "We just told the girls to relax and enjoy the moment."
Outfielder Kamryn Broussard leads the Yellow Jackets with 12 home runs. Kylie Boudreaux has six hits and seven runs scored in the playoffs.