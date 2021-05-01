SULPHUR — Top-of-the-order hitters Kylie DeHart and Nyjah Fontenot were too much for Pineville to handle in Barbe's 6-3 win in a Class 5A semifinal Friday at the state softball tournament.
The Bucs will face No. 4 Airline in the championship game at 3 p.m. today.
Fontenot and DeHart reached base seven times in eight plate appearances, combining to score three runs and drive in four more.
Fontenot went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in.
"Every time at the plate I was just thinking about providing for my pitcher (Halie Pappion) and getting on base," she said.
The Bucs wasted no time with DeHart slapping the first pitch she saw into left-center field for a leadoff double. She moved to third on a single by Fontenot and scored on a throwing error after bluffing a tag after a pop-up, drawing a throw home that evaded the catcher and reached the backstop.
Alana Mark tripled off the left-field fence to score Fontenot.
Each of Barbe's three hits in the inning were to the opposite field by a left-handed hitter.
Pineville's Cortlynne Bennett hit a solo home run to left to lead off the second inning, cutting the Barbe lead to 2-1.
The Rebels tied the score in the third. Bailey Henderson led off with a double, moved to third on a sacrifice fly and scored on a wild pitch.
Pineville took the lead at 3-2 in the fourth inning. Ashley Guedry singled, stole second and third, then scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Kirsten Thiels.
Barbe responded in the bottom of the inning, getting a two-run, two-out single by Fontenot to retake the lead 4-3.
The Bucs added two insurance runs in the sixth. Jordan Ware had a pinch-hit single to start the rally, which culminated with RBI singles by DeHart and Fontenot.
"When the first run scored, I ran over to the dugout and screamed that it all happened because of Jordan," Bucs head coach Candyce Carter said. "She has pinch hit for us all year and done a great job. It is great when you have someone that can come off the bench and get a hit like that."
DeHart said she felt no pressure going into the game
"I just believed in my teammates and my pitcher and tried to do my job," she said. "I love being up there with a chance to drive a run in; the pressure is on you and you have to work for it."
DeHart, a senior, said she is glad to have an opportunity to go out a winner. The Bucs lost in the championship game in 2019.
"It would be amazing to go out as a champion after what we went through in 2019," she said. "It would be the best feeling ever. We were really young in 2019. This year we have juniors and seniors, have a lot more experience. To win a championship together would be amazing."