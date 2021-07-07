The honors keep pouring in for Barbe baseball and softball after the Bucs swept the Class 5A state championships in the diamond sports.
Baseball pitcher Jack Walker was named the Rawling Sports National High School Pitcher of the Year by Perfect Game USA while the Bucs softball team finished seventh in the MaxPreps national poll.
Walker, a Mississippi State signee, went 13-0 with a 0.48 ERA. He struck out 121 batters in 84 innings pitched and allowed only 24 hits and 22 walks. Walker threw a complete game no-hitter against Denham Springs in the first round of the playoffs. In four playoff starts, he threw 31 Innings, allowing 3 runs and 6 hits while striking out 41.
The Bucs softball team finished the season 31-2 beating Airline 3-1 in the state championship game. That win capped a 28-1 run to end the season. The lone loss was an 8-0 district game at Sam Houston, whom Barbe eliminated in the quarterfinal round.
Barbe was led by Halie Papillon, a junior two-way star with a 1.49 ERA and 192 strikeouts in 131 innings pitched the circle while batting .406 with 9 home runs on the season and outfielder Nyjah Fontenot (.535 BA, 11 HRs, 61 RBI, 53 runs, 32 steals), who both earned first team honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A all state team.
HAMMOND BOUND: Barbe pitcher Adam Guth announced last week he will play at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Guth, a left-handed pitcher, had a 1.98 ERA as a senior to help the Bucs win the 11th state championship in school history. He struck out 47 batters in 28⅓ innings pitched and allowed just 18 hits and nine walks.
MUSIC CITY WINNER: McNeese State sophomore and former Barbe standout Ciara Gilroy was the top female finisher at the Nashville 4th of July 5k Sunday. Gilroy finished 10th overall out of more than 700 runners. During her time at Barbe, Gilroy was a two-time recipient of the American Press Cagle Award, given to the top track and field high school athletes in Calcasieu Parish.