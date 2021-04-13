Broncos flex muscles, dominate South Beau

LONGVILLE — Sam Houston flexed its offensive firepower while pitcher Lexi Dibbley continued her strong run of form to lead the Broncos to a 12-2 nondistrict win over South Beauregard.
The Broncos (23-5) scored four runs in the second inning. Maci Baldwin led off with a double off the left field wall. She and Mari Baldwin scored on a single by Kamryn LaFosse. Destiny Wold singled to score LaFosse and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Kaylee Cooper.
Sam Houston doubled the margin to 8-0 in the third inning. Mary Baldwin hit a two-run single, Cooper singled to center to score a run and Erin Ardoin hit a sacrifice fly to left field. South Beauregard (17-13) made two errors in the inning.
Dibbley struck out five of the first 10 batters she faced and did not allow a hit until one out in the fourth, when Lady K slugger Morgan Eaves singled to left. Eaves walked in the first inning and was the only South Beauregard batter to reach base in the first four innings.
"My curveball was working today." She said, "It's a pitch I usually struggle with but threw well today. I'm hitting my spots a lot better now than early in the season. I used to work around the zone a lot but now I have a lot more confidence. I know my defense is going to have my back and make all the plays behind me."
The Broncos have won 13 of their last 14 games, allowing only 22 runs in the process.
Dibbley singled to score a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Breanna Fontenot added a RBI sacrifice fly to extend the Broncos lead to 12-0.
South Beauregard got on the board in the fifth with four singles to start the inning, the last by Jaci Buxton to score a run. Eaves walked with the bases loaded to score the second run.