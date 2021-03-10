Broncos do enough to get ‘W’

MOSS BLUFF — The Sam Houston Broncos didn't have their best stuff Tuesday evening but came up with clutch hits when they needed them most to beat Rosepine 3-2.
"It has to be that way sometimes to win," Sam Houston head coach Chad Hebert said. "We didn't have our best stuff tonight, not on the mound, not in the field. In the end, we did just enough to win."
With the scored tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Carson Devillier led off with a triple down the first-base line, just out of reach of Eagles first baseman Hunter Hines and into the right-field corner.
Hebert called for a squeeze bunt, and Austin Blankenship executed it perfectly to bring home Devillier for the winning run.
"We did what we had to do to win," Hebert said. "At the end of the day, Blankenship did what we work on every day at the end of practice. He got the squeeze down, and Broncos win."
Sam Houston (10-0) was able to preserve its perfect record despite committing four errors.
"We just have to clean it up," Hebert said. "Up until this point we have turned 10 double plays. Tonight we kicked the ball around a little bit on the infield, which is uncharacteristic of us. But it happened, and we played through it. We got out of it."
After leaving nine runners stranded through five innings, the Eagles (7-1) found some offense in the top of the sixth inning.
An error, the Broncos' fourth of the game, and a walk set up Ethan Frey's tying triple with two outs. His shot to right-center field nearly reached the fence.
Frey, an LSU commitment, also showed off his rifle arm, gunning down a runner to end the second and fourth innings.
"Sometimes it is just better to be lucky than good," Hebert said. "We didn't have our best stuff tonight, and (Rosepine) came out and competed.
"I was impressed with their squad. I think they are going to be a really good 2A team. They controlled the running game with the big catcher. He can really hit."
With two outs in the third inning, Jordan Thompson ripped a double to the left-field corner, and Andrew Glass followed with a shot up the middle to bring Thompson home. Dylan Thomson hit a triple to the left-center field gap for a 2-0 lead.
Dallas Rhodes, the third Bronco to take the mound, got the win with 11⁄3 scoreless innings.
Rosepine's Brady Phelps led off the top of the seventh inning with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, but Rhodes struck out two to end the threat.
Sam Houston 3
Rosepine 2
Rosepine 000 002 0—2-4-1
S Houston 002 000 1—3-8-4
PITCHING: W — Dallas Rhodes. L — Braden Trull.
HITTING: Rosepine — Ethan Frey 1-2 (2 RBIs, triple). Sam Houston — Andrew Glass 2-3 (RBI, double), Carson Devillier 2-3 (run).
RECORDS: Rosepine — 7-1. Sam Houston — 10-0.