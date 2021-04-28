A pair of two-out, three-run homers and dominant pitching carried the McNeese Cowgirls to a 6-1 nnonconference win over UL-Monroe Wednesday night.
A first-inning homer by Haylee Brinlee cleared the left field score oars, scoring Cori McCrary and Kaylee Lopez to give McNeese (26-22) a 3-1 lead.
McCrary iced the game with a 3-run shot of her own in the sixth inning, scoring Alayis Seneca and Sara Geier. Geier was running for Aaliyah Ortiz, who drew a walk.
Cowgirls head coach James Landreneau said the team stays in attack mode with two outs.
“We try not to pay attention to the scoreboard or how many outs there are,” he said.
“We just try to keep having good at-bats. We were able to grind out some at-bats and extend some innings. Haylee had the big knock early and then Cori put a good swing on the ball early in the count late. We kind of had a lull in the middle and gave away a few at-bats, but all in all the team did a good job today of being focused.”
Starter Jenna Edwards (7-1) allowed one run and two hits over four innings to earn the win. Whitney Tate pitched three scoreless innings for the save.
“The pitching was outstanding, Edwards came in and what we needed for four innings and then Tate came in and filled up the zone, got some ground balls.”
ULM (14-27) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Jayden Mount singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Andie Edwards, a Sam Houston graduate.
Edwards singled in her other two at-bats and made a nice catch on a liner by former Bronco teammate Jil Poullard.
Looez went 3-for-3 to lead McNeese. The Cowgirls host Nothwestern State in a three-game series this weekend. The first game is at 6:30 p.m. Friday followed by a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.