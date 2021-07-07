Boiler up! Iowa star WR Deville Big Ten bound

Iowa two-sport star Curtis Deville has committed to play college football at Purdue University.
Deville primarily plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Yellow Jackets football team and is also a star of the Jackets basketball team.
Last year Deville also spent time at running back. He finished the season with 12 catches for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns. He gained 205 yards rushing on 20 carries with one touchdown and also scored on a 90-yard interception return. The Jackets finished the season 3-3 and reached the Class 3A playoffs.
As a sophomore in 2019, Deville had 30 catches for 687 yards and 9 touchdowns.
He said Purdue recruited him to play receiver, his preferred position.
“That’s the best place to play at,” Deville said of playing receiver. “I love playing there. I can go get the ball and make plays there.”
Deville said Purdue’s strong educational reputation was a selling point.
“I want to study engineering and I liked their academics,” he said.
Deville said he also considered going to Florida State or Tulane, but a June 14 visit to Purdue, located in West Lafayette, Indiana, sold him on the Boilermakers.
“Those two are pretty good schools,” he said. “When I went to my visit at Purdue, they made me feel like home.
“The campus is pretty cool and I loved (Purdue assistants) Coach (Marty Biagi) and (Jamarcus) Shepard.”
Deville said playing multiple sports helped him develop into a Division I prospect. He would be the first Iowa player at a Power 5 school, according to head coach Tommy Johns.
“Basketball helped my vertical and taught me how to high-point the ball, which helps me in football,” he said. “Playing football helps me be more physical in basketball.
“I didn’t play football until eighth grade and it took me a while to catch on. But practicing against players like (former Jackets and current McNeese State players) Darius Daniels and Andre Sam helped me get better, as well as watching my older brother, Darius Janice.”
Deville also held offers from Louisville, Western Kentucky, North Texas State, Southeastern Louisiana and Southern.