WESTLAKE — Undefeated Lake Charles College Prep used four long-yardage scoring plays to beat District 4-3A rival South Beauregard 34-12 Saturday in a Class 3A regional playoff game.
The No. 3 Trailblazers (7-0) — who scored on plays of 76, 69, 61 and 51 yards — advanced to the quarterfinals for the second time in three years. They will visit Jena, an 8-0 winner over Jewel Sumner.
"I'm excited," said LCCP head coach Erick Franklin. whose team won the first meeting with the Golden Knights 40-10 on Nov. 21. "It's been two years since we've been to this point after a rough year after the hurricanes. We were able to get the kids to buy in and stay focused and not leave and go somewhere else and it's exciting to go to the next round."
Solomon Lewis was on the receiving end of two long scoring pass plays from quarterback Dillon Simon. Lewis caught touchdowns of 76 and 61 yards and finished with 133 yards of Simon's 166 yards passing.
"Dillon Simon played as expected today," Franklin said. "He wasn't playing well, and he turned it on eventually. Solomon Lewis ran great routes and ran free and caught balls and scored touchdowns for us."
Simon was also a factor on special teams, opening the scoring with a 51-yard punt return for a TD. After the 2-point conversion, LCCP led 8-0 with 7:06 to play in the quarter.
The Trailblazers extended the lead on their next possession on Nathan Royal's 69-yard run for a 14-0 lead at 3:13 of the quarter. Royal finished with 121 yards rushing.
The Knights (5-4) used a methodical drive capped by a 3-yard Malachi McElhaney run to pull within 14-6 with 8:01 to play in the second quarter.
But LCCP got the touchdown back on Lewis' 61-yard TD reception with 10:54 to play in the third quarter to take a 21-6 advantage.
South Beauregard threatened on its next drive, reaching the LCCP 5-yard line, but the Trailblazers forced the Knights to turn the ball over on downs.
LCCP put the game out of reach when Treyvonte Citizen scored on a 6-yard run with 8:53 left in the game.
But the Knights didn't fold, responding on the next drive on Eli Goss' 1-yard run with 4:01 to play.
But LCCP drove home the proverbial nail in the coffin with Lewis' 76-yard TD reception with 2:47 to play.
LCCP had a first-quarter touchdown negated by a penalty and was forced to punt three plays later after having taken possession after recovering a South Beauregard fumble.
The Knights finished with 207 rushing yards, 147 of which came from McElhaney.