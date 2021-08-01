Lake Charles College Prep has become a goldmine for college football programs.
The Trailblazers added their sixth Class of 2022 college commitment Sunday when wide receiver Keshlon Jackson made Louisiana Tech his next destination.
“I feel relieved,” Jackson said. “I finally narrowed it down to my top schools and got it over with.”
Jackson, a 6-0, 170-pounder ranked as a 3-star recruit by 247sports.com, also had offers from more than a half-dozen schools but picked the Bulldogs in Ruston after developing a close relationship with the coaching staff.
“Throughout the summer, they have not given up on me since January,” Jackson said. “Their recruiting coordinator left for Memphis, and they still recruited me.
“My head coach, Erick Franklin, is real close to coach (John) Allen and Joe (Sloan). We got real close. I love what I saw on my visits. I got to watch film and love the offense. I feel like I am a great fit for this school.”
The Bulldogs already have three Southwest La. products on their roster in former Trailblazer Solomon Lewis (WR), Sam Houston’s Jerren Gilbert (OL) and Leesville’s Brett Pope (OL).
Over the last two seasons, Jackson caught 49 passes for 884 yards and six touchdowns.
“I can stand out and make plays,” Jackson said. “I love scoring touchdowns and love having the ball in my hands and putting on a show for people.”
LCCP fell one game short of the Class 3A state championship after losing by one point to Union Parish in the semifinals last season. The Trailblazers lost three receivers and a quarterback to graduation, but Jackson is ready to step up into a lead role.
“They threw me in the fire real early when I first attended LCCP,” Jackson said. “I am used to the atmosphere.
“I love the competition, so I will not back down from anything.”
Jackson feels the Trailblazers can make another deep playoff run this fall.
“We still have the same mindset,” Jackson said. “We are more disciplined.
“We have the same defense. We have a young quarterback, but he is real good. We plan on working harder. We have fall camp today, and we have the same mindset to win a state championship this year.”
LCCP’s other Division I commitments include defensive back Joe Ward (McNeese), offensive linemen Reginald Burks (Lamar) and Jalyn Easton (McNeese), running back TreVonte’ Citizen (LSU), and wide receiver Braylen Walker (Rice).