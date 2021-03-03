bkh.S Beau-Northwest SF summary (copy)

HAMMOND — No. 7 Northwest knocked off its second consecutive top-five team in the Class 3A playoffs, beating No. 3 South Beauregard 58-52 in the semifinals of the girls state basketball tournament Tuesday night at the University Center in Hammond.
South Beauregard (21-5) got off to a strong start with four 3-pointers in the first quarter, including two by Dayla Simon, and led 14-9 heading into the second quarter. Simon finished with 17 points and Raelyn Gunter added 11 points.
Katlyn Manuel led Northwest (12-7) with 25 points, and Mary Leday added 14 points.
Northwest will face No. 1 Madison Prep (19-6) at 5 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.
The Lady K's owned a slim 23-20 lead at halftime, but the Raiders took a 40-38 lead right before the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Kinsley Batiste.
Gunter twice brought the Lady K's within two points on free throws in the final minute of the game.