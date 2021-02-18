First, it was Hurricanes Laura and Delta wreaking havoc on the 2020 high school football season.
Now the Southwest Louisiana winter storm of 2021 is causing problems with the start of the girls basketball state playoffs. Some area schools were scheduled to open the bi-district round games but have had to postpone while others will play today.
The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced Wednesday afternoon that schools would be closed today because of low water pressure, broken water pipes or no heat. Beauregard and Allen parish schools are also closed today.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Washington-Marion assistant coach Andrea Williamson said the No. 13 Charging Indians (13-6) intend to host No. 20 South Lafourche (9-9) at 6 p.m. today.
"(Weather) is something we have no control over, but we just have to continue on," Williamson said. "We have to continue to play like everything is OK even though it is not.
"It has been hard with the freeze. We have basically got one practice this week."
Williamson said despite all the hardships this season, the team and staff continue to work hard.
"We have been short in numbers, playing six to seven girls, and they give it their all," Williamson said. "They are dedicated and come to practice. Our head coach (Nikki Mason) and coaching staff work hard daily."
W-M has won five of its last six games, led by point guard Ry'n Guillory.
"It was shaky at the beginning (of the season), but our team feeds off our point guard Ry'n Guillory," Williamson said. "She has that spark. She is one of the hardest-working kids on both ends."
Class 3A No. 3 South Beauregard's (18-4) first-round game with No. 30 Wossman (7-13) was postponed to 6 p.m. Friday, said head coach Susan Johnson, and left the possibility the game could be played on Saturday.
Lake Arthur (26-4) head coach Vickie Sketoe said the No. 3 Tigers' first-round game against No. 30 Rapides (9-18) was postponed with a make-up date to be determined.
East Beauregard head coach Stacy Nortman said the No. 18 Trojans (5-14) were looking to move their game at No. 15 Oberlin (10-12) to Friday.
Class 3A No. 6 Jennings (19-7) is expected to host No. 27 Iowa (8-17) at 6 p.m. today.