The John Aiken era is off to a big start at McNeese State— literally.
According to multiple sources Brendan Medley-Bacon, a 7-foot, 1-inch, 245-pound center has committed to play next fall for Aiken and the Cowboys.
Bacon will transfer from Virginia Commonwealth University and is expected to sign as early as Wednesday, the national signing day for basketball.
Aiken, who is in his first month as the Cowboy head basketball coach after taking over for Athletic Director Heath Schroyer, said he could not comment on any player until they are signed.
"We are working on a few things and we hope to have an announcement soon," said Aiken. "We think we are in a good place with a couple of players and hope to finish our class soon."
Medley-Bacon played just one season at VCU, appearing in 13 games over the winter. Before that the Baltimore native played two seasons at Coppin State, where he appeared in 61 games over that span.
His best season was his sophomore year when Medley-Bacon averaged 7.5 points and 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots a game.
Medley-Bacon is the second player to transfer to McNeese under Aiken, who also lost three starters to the portal this offseason. He joins Myles Lewis, who moves over as a graduate transfer from Virginia Military Institute.
Lewis is a 6-5 guard who is getting a fifth season due to COVID. He played four years at VMI, appearing in 112 of 115 games, starting 81 of 89 over the last three years.
Lewis averaged more than 10 points a game in two of those seasons and finished his time at VMI with a 24-point effort in a loss to Mercer.
Medley-Bacon gives the Cowboys a formidable front line, as he joins 6-9, 235-pound forward/center Keyshawn Feazell in the paint for McNeese. Feazell, a transfer from Mississippi State, led McNeese in scoring last year (13.1) and rebounds (9.9). He was slowed early by injuries and COVID.
Aiken said earlier that the Cowboys will be active in building their program in different ways, including through the transfer portal.
"It's just the way the game is now," said Aiken. "You have to be prepared for what comes up and get the right players for your program, community and campus."