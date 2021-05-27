Give Will Dion a lead and he can be tough to beat.
Give him a big lead early and he can be all but unhittable. Wednesday he was both.
Staked to a three-run lead before he took the mound, Dion never gave New Orleans a chance in its opener at the Southland Conference Tournament in Hammond.
And neither did the Cowboys’ hitters.
The McNeese State lefty, and freshly minted conference Pitcher of the Year, allowed one hit over seven innings as the Cowboys routed the second-seeded Privateers 12-0. The game was shortened to eight innings by the run rule.
Seventh-seeded McNeese (29-28) will play the winner of Wednesday’s night’s late game between Northwestern State and host Southeastern Louisiana in the double-elimination, double-bracket tournament at 7 p.m. today. The championship game is set for Saturday night pitting the bracket winners against each other. for a 9-1 lead. Thompson’s double down the right-field line highlighted a four-run seventh.
Florida collected 18 hits, reaching the mark in a SEC Tournament game for the second time in program history.
Owen Diodati singled home Sam Praytor in the top of the 11th inning to lift 10th-seeded Alabama to the win.
Alabama (31-22), which is 2-0 in the tournament for the first time since 2010, will take on Florida today in the winners bracket. Tennessee (42-15) will play Mississippi State in an elimination game.
Tennessee appeared to have a walk-off win on Jake Rucker’s hit up the middle, but Max Ferguson was called for interference on a slide into second. The play was reviewed and the call upheld.
Praytor led off the 11th with a double over the wall.
Chase Lee (7-0) retired three consecutive Tennessee batters to end it.
Lael Lockhart struck out 11 in seven innings of two-hit ball for regular-season champion Arkansas.
Josh McAllister broke up Lockhart’s perfect game with a two-out single in the seventh, and Corey Collins followed with a home run to avoid the 10-run rule.
Four Arkansas (43-10) players had two RBIs.
Georgia (31-24) issued 14 free passes — four with the bases loaded.