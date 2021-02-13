Bench play spurred Hamilton Christian to a 44-39 win over Grand Lake in a District 4-1A game Saturday night at Burton Coliseum.
The Warriors (19-7, 12-1) took a 27-17 lead behind reserve guard Tyler Joseph, who scored 10 points, and reserve forward Antoine Scott, who added eight.
Hamilton went on a 13-0 second quarter run to build a 12-point lead.
Gabe Boudreaux scored eight first half points to lead the Hornets.
Grand Lake made a charge early in the second half, going on a 10-2 spurt to pull within four points.
“We had a plan for what we wanted to do on offense,” Hornets head coach Mark Caldwell said. “We got away from it at the end of the first half and they made a run. Then went got back to what we wanted to do and started executing the offense better.”
The Hornets were within two points late in the fourth quarter at 41-39, but the Hamilton bunch struck again with Elijah Belton scoring on a floater and Scott and Belton each blocking a shot on the ensuing possession.
Scott and Joseph each finished with 10 points to lead Hamilton.
“We have a lot of players, but not that one star player you can keep going to,” Hamilton head coach Dexter Washington said.
“It’s a matter of finding the five that’s playing well each night. We are back to the Warrior way of playing defense. Us and Grand Lake has become a good rivalry, it is always a close and tough game.”
Tyler Young led Grand Lake with 17, including 11 in the second half. Boudreaux finished with 12 points.
Hamilton Christian can earn a share of the district title with a home win over Elton on Friday.