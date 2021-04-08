Great catchers are usually more known for their defensive prowess than their offensive ability.
But a trio of Southwest Louisiana backstops are doing both, and batting from the leadoff spot to top it off.
All three play for powerhouse programs — Barbe's Kyle DeBarge, Sam Houston's Ashton Fuselier and South Beauregard's Charles Keith.
Combined, the teams are 67-9 and ranked in the top two in their respective classes.
Fuselier, a junior, is batting .350 with a .500 on-base percentage.
"He is literally the toughest kid I have coached," Sam Houston head coach Chad Hebert said. "He doesn't strike out much. He is a good base runner. When it is a big situation, he runs for himself.
"He has a lot of toughness and leadership. He is a good blocker, and he does a good job of communicating with our pitching coach (Robbie North). He does a really good job of being another coach out there."
Tuesday against New Iberia, Fuselier hit a solo home run, his first of the season, to tie the score and help lead the Broncos to an 11-4 win.
"What keeps him in the leadoff spot is his toughness," Hebert said. "He sets the tone early in the leadoff spot."
DeBarge is a threat behind the plate and on the base paths. He has a .494 on-base percentage with 29 stolen bases while being walked 21 times and hit by a pitch 10 times.
"He is really disciplined," Barbe head coach Glenn Cecchini said. "His average doesn't reflect how many balls he has hit hard."
Cecchini said DeBarge has thrown out 82 percent of runners . who have dared to challenge his arm in his first season behind the plate after starting last season in the infield.
"He is extremely athletic," Cecchini said. "He is so agile and can throw on the run. He has an absolute cannon. We needed someone that can shut down the running game, and he has done that. He has quick feet and a really quick release."
Keith is a four-year starter for the Golden Knights, the 2019 Class 3A state runner-up, and head coach Jeremy Deville said Keith has thrown out 22 runners this season.
Keith is batting .371 with 27 runs scored and more than a dozen stolen bases with a .458 on-base percentage.
"He just has good at-bats," Deville said. "Even when he doesn't get on, he will have a seven-pitch at-bat.
"He can bunt well, and he can run when he gets on. He is dynamic in a lot of ways. Behind the plate, he will grind it out. He will catch back-to-back games in doubleheaders. I will ask him if he wants the other guy to catch, and he will say no. He is tough."
Keith became the Knights' leadoff batter as a sophomore.
"It is very, very rare," Deville said. "It is crazy, but he is one of our fastest players and best athletes.
"When he was a sophomore, we needed someone that could have good at-bats, bunt and run," Deville explained. "When he would get on, we score. He continued to lead off, and he is definitely our best guy to lead off with.
"He throws out runners all the time. He plays bigger than his size. He is probably 140 pounds and 5-8, and he plays 200 pounds. He is very explosive. He has a lot of ability."