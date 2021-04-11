What might have been …
A week ago McNeese State found out what it takes to beat a nationally ranked team. Saturday the Cowboys saw what a championship team looks like.
They also found out most importantly they might not be that far away.
Sam Houston State claimed a share of the Southland Conference title in its final season in the league by beating the Cowboys 27-13.
The loss at the hands of the fifth-ranked Bearkats in Huntsville, Texas, was the final game of the spring season for McNeese (3-4, 2-4 SLC).
The Cowboys ride into a short offseason which ends in August. Meanwhile, the Bearkats (5-0, all in league) moved on to play Incarnate Word next week for the title and then into the abbreviated playoffs before exiting for the Western Athletic Conference.
So this matchup truly was between two teams headed in different directions.
McNeese showed its rebuilding might be further along than it appeared six weeks ago.
The Cowboys had their chances, even when down 27-3. They left at least 18 points on the field, missing a field goal attempt, being stopped twice at the goal line and dropping a would-be touchdown pass.
"We were in a position to come up with a victory and came up a little short," said Cowboys head coach Frank Wilson. "We squandered opportunities all over the place."
Their final hope of any miracle comeback ended when quarterback Cody Orgeron was stopped shy of the end zone with just over 5 minutes remaining. It was the third time he tried the carry the ball from inside the 3 only to be turned away.
"Boy, we have been through a lot and this team was built on adversity," Wilson said. "And we faced adversity yet again and there was no quit."
Orgeron gave McNeese hope when he hit Josh Matthews for a 24-yard touchdown with just over 11 minutes remaining. The senior finished shy of his third consecutive 300-yard game, ending with 291 yards on 27-of-42 passing.
Matthews made six catches for 95 yards to lead the receivers.
However, on the ground was a different story. The Cowboys were held to 37 yards rushing on 29 carries.
Jacob Abel gave McNeese life with a 25-yard field goal late in the third quarter to cut the Bearkats lead to 27-6. That came one play after tight end Jamal Pettigrew dropped a pass in the end zone.
The kick ended a 27-point Sam Houston run. The last of those scores came four plays after McNeese ran into the punter giving the Bearkats a first down and new life to a drive.
The Bearkats took control in the second quarter, scoring 10 points in the final 3:27. A Ramon Jefferson 1-yard plunge into the end zone was followed by Seth Morgan's 21-yard field goal as time expired, giving Sam Houston a 17-3 lead.
Eric Schmid's 19-yard scoring strike to Noah Smith late in the first quarter gave the Bearkats the lead for good. Schmid hit Smith on a wheel route out of the backfield and he hurdled two defenders at the goal line to score.
Schmid led a Sam Houston ground attack that rushed for 182 yards, finishing with 92 on 15 carries. But the high-scoring Bearkats, who entered the game leading the nation with a 50-point average, were held 23 points under that number. A week before McNeese held the then nation-leading Nicholls State offense to 22 points under its average.
"I'm proud of our defense and the strides it has taken," Wilson said. "They gave us a chance to win."
McNeese took the lead on Abel's 19-yard field goal 5 minutes into the game. However, it was another case of the Cowboys leaving points on the field, something that hurt them earlier in the spring.
Three plays from the Sam Houston 1-yard line gained no ground and forced the Cowboys to grab a 3-0 lead instead of a touchdown. Abel also missed a 36-yard try with the wind at his back in the second quarter.
"I am proud of our football team and its resilience," Wilson said. "We will be better because of this spring."