HOOVER, Ala. — The NCAA's "transfer portal" has been a running talking point during SEC Media Days.
On Wednesday the SEC's resident E.F. Hutton spoke — and people were listening.
Alabama coach Nick Saban, who's always been outspoken on overall college football issues, likes the transfer portal in theory — and to a point.
"The issue with the transfer portal is we've gotten very liberal in giving people waivers," Saban said. "So, when we do that, it becomes free agency, which I don't think is good for college football."
Started last October, the transfer portal allows players to place their name in it, which then allows other schools to contact them about transferring.
Players who have already graduated with remaining eligibility are able to play immediately.
Those who are still undergraduates, in theory, have to sit out a year.
But exceptions can be made for what the NCAA calls "mitigating circumstances" beyond the player's control.
That's the part Saban thinks has gotten out of hand.
"Now we have — I don't know — at one point in time there were 65 waivers that were given this year. So everybody's expectation is I can transfer and get a waiver. And I don't think that's a good thing."
As many as five SEC schools this season could be starting transfer quarterbacks, including, for sure, LSU with Joe Burrow.
Burrow, however, was a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility when he came to the Tigers last summer and won the starting job.
Regardless, most coaches this week have said it's understandable that quarterbacks often transfer.
"That position is a little bit unique that for the most part only one can play," said Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead, who will likely start Tommy Stevens, who came from Penn State where Moorhead was his offensive coordinator two years ago. "It's not like receiver where you play three at a time or O-line where you play five or where you rotate carries between a tailback. There's one guy that plays, and they want to play.
"That's just part of the landscape of college football right now."
It's created problems for coaches who lose multiple players to the portal but then can still only add 25 per year to their roster.
"Roster management is important especially with 25 initials. We talk about with SEC coaches, moves to change some things to enable us to get (the overall limit of) 85 back. I think that's going to be an ongoing process."
"I think you just have to do a good job as a head coach of managing your roster," South Carolina's Will Muschamp said. "If somebody wants to be at South Carolina, great. If they don't, go somewhere else." Some coaches say they have staff members constantly monitoring the portal to see what's available.
Saban, who lost backup quarterback Jalen Hurt to the portal (and, eventually, to Oklahoma) with Saban's blessings, isn't one of them.
"We have not been very active," Saban said. "We're usually full from a scholarship standpoint. So we haven't really been active, trying to go and recruit transfers from other schools.
"We look at who is in the graduate transfer pool. And if there's somebody that can give us immediate help on our team ... we have had several graduate transfers. So we really haven't been active at all in, you know, that part of how we bring players to our team.
"I don't think it's good for fans. So, in my opinion, if we're going to have a transfer portal that's good for the players, then we ought to have a rule that says, regardless of what happens when you transfer, you have to sit out a year.
"So, we make commitments to players for four years. They make commitments to us to be in our program. It may not work out for everybody and they may have a better opportunity someplace else. But if they have to sit out for a year, it would be a consequence for them in terms of their commitment."