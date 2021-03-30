McNeese coaches finally got an off week to take a good, long look at their football team.
With two games remaining, the 2-3 Cowboys have shown improvement both on offense and defense, but just how far they still have to go has yet to be determined.
With games against Nicholls and Sam Houston to finish the spring, McNeese will be tested by the two best offenses they will have faced.
"We look forward to the challenge," head coach Frank Wilson said Monday during his weekly press conference.
He isn't joking, but the Cowboys have proven most of the season that their defense can compete in the world of fast-paced, wide-open offenses. A strong line has fueled a solid and improving group that puts pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
"Our defensive line has gotten after quarterbacks and forced them to get rid of the ball, and we have improved not letting balls go over our heads," said Wilson. "Our defense has really improved."
The Cowboys have only had one really bad defensive performance, that against Incarnate Word. They have not allowed any of their last three opponents to score over 30 points, which is not the norm around the country.
"When you can hold people under 30 points you give your self a chance to win these days," said Wilson.
But it's on offense where the most improvement has been obvious. A week after rushing for over 300 yards the Cowboys threw for that number the next outing. Back-to-back games of big performances shows what Wilson hopes this offense will become.
Quarterback Cody Orgeron had his first big game of the spring throwing, finishing with 306 yards and two touchdowns. That included a 75-yard scoring strike to Trevor Begue, who had career-highs in yards (165) and catches (8).
"We showed our ability to throw and catch," said Wilson of the performance against Northwestern State. "We showed big play ability both running and passing."
That had been missing early in the season, especially the passing attack.
"Everybody is finally on the same page and getting used to the system," said Orgeron. "The sky is the limit for this offense I do believe. We have got to stay healthy, but we know what type of talent we have in this locker room."
Orgeron added that he never really worried about some talk that he might be replaced. In fact, he claimed he never heard it or would listen.
"I keep my head down and my ears shut and keep grinding," he said. "I only care about what those other guys in the field house think."
The Cowboys hope to get a few big pieces back after the bye week. They ended their game two Saturdays ago without a healthy scholarship running back and backup QB Walker Wood getting the carries.
Wilson expects Deonta McMahon and Josh Parker to be back and his hoping for the return of A.J. Carter as well. Defensive back Colby Richardson is also expected back for Nicholls unless he suffers a setback during the week.
The staff also used last week to self scout the Cowboys.
"We got an opportunity to evaluate what we have done well and what we need to work on," said Wilson. "It was a good time to get our own house in order."
As for what he saw, Wilson said: "We have improved."
How much we are about to find out the next two weeks.