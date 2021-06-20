All-Southwest Louisiana Baseball/Softball

Jack Walker, Barbe pitcher, Large Schools MVP

Ethan Frey, Rosepine pitcher, Small Schools MVP

Halie Pappion, Barbe pitcher, Large Schools MVP

Chloe Bennett, Rosepine pitcher, Small Schools MVP

 American Press

Brilliant seasons from Barbe pitchers Halie Pappion and Jack Walker helped the Bucs sweep state championships in baseball and softball.

For that, Pappion and Walker are the Most Valuable Players on the American Press All-Southwest Louisiana Large Schools softball and baseball teams.

Papillon was 23-3 with a 1.49 ERA and 192 strikeouts in the circle and hit .406 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs at the plate.

Walker went 13-0 with a 0.48 ERA and 121 strikeouts to lead the Bucs to the 5A baseball title. He allowed 24 hits in 84 innings pitched.

Coaches of the Year are St. Louis Matt Fontenot in baseball and Iowa’s Kenzie Singletary in softball.

Fontenot led the Saints (25-12) to their first state title in a decade, capped by a 6-3 win over Parkview Baptist in the Division II final.

Singletary led the Yellow Jackets (26-6) to their first appearance in a state championship game and second trip to the state tournament.

Joining Pappion on the softball team are pitchers Lexi Dibbley of Sam Houston (20-5, 2.11 ERA; .443, 7 HR), Arlee Darbonne of Iowa (2.81 ERA, 134 Ks, .325) and Hayven Myers of South Beauregard (2.33 ERA). The catcher is Kamryn Howard of Iowa (.375, 6 HR).

Infielders include South Beauregard’s Morgan Eaves (.505, 20 HR, 66 RBIs, 47 runs), Sam Houston’s Brylie Fontenot (.456, 13 HR, 43 RBIs), and the Iowa tandem of Ana Alexander (.590, 25 RBIs, 58 runs) and Lesley LeBleu (.433, 35 RBIs).

Outfielders are Barbe’s Nyjah Fontenot (.535, 11 HR, 61 RBIs, 53 runs, 32 SB), Iowa’s Kamryn Broussard (.477, 13 HR, 57 RBI, 59 runs, 13 SB) and Sam Houston’s Erin Ardoin (.526, 13 RBIs, 17 SB). Utility players are Alana Mark (.400, 4 HR, 38 RBIs) and Kylie DeHart (.610, 66 runs, 53 SB) of Barbe, Washington-Marion’s Ashanti Carter (9 HR, 29 RBIs, 27 SB), Sam Houston’s Kaylee Cooper (.476) and South Beauregard’s Emelie Price (.471).

Joining Walker on the baseball team are pitchers Gavin Guidry of Barbe (6-0, 5 saves, 0.92 ERA, 99 Ks, .358, 30 RBIs 16 SB), St. Louis’ Parker Morgan (10-3, 1.15 ERA, 92 Ks) and Alex Norris (10-3, 0.74 ERA, 66 Ks) of Sam Houston. The catcher is Barbe’s Kyle DeBarge (.311, 48 SB, 39 runs).

Infielders are J.C. Vanek (.384, 18 RBIs) and Donovan Lasalle (.354, 4, HR) of Barbe and Reid Snider (.357) and Evan Joubert (.345, 6 HR, 25 RBIs, 22 SB) of St. Louis.

Outfielders are Rett Bowman (.389, 33 runs, 35 RBIs; 9-3, 1.85 ERA) of South Beauregard, Iowa’s Cade Labruyere (.315, 17 RBIs 40 runs, 18 SB) and Westlake’s Brady Pederson (.385, 34 RBIs, 35 runs, 34 SB).

Utility players are Dezmon Dugas of Iowa (.311, 22 runs, 22 RBIs; 4 saves, 2.59 ERA), South Beauregard’s Britton Coleman (.401, 31 RBI, 39 runs, 10-1, 1.70 ERA), Dylan Thompson (.320) and Dallas Rhodes (8-3, 1.91 ERA) of Sam Houston and Sulphur’s Kade McBride (4-0, save, 1.71 ERA).

