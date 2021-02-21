Linnie Malkin launched a towering home run to left-center field in the top of the 14th inning to give No. 25 Arkansas a 6-4 win over McNeese State in the opening game of the Cowgirl Classic.
The blast was Malkin's second homer of the game. All six Razorback runs scored on homers.
The Cowgirls (2-3) got two on with no outs in the bottom of the 14th, but Razorbacks pitcher Mary Haff escaped with a pop-out, caught stealing and fly ball.
Arkansas (1-1) took an early 4-0 lead on the strength of three home runs. Nine-hole hitter Keely Huffine hit a two-out, two-run homer to center to open the scoring in the bottom of the second inning.
In the fourth inning, Kayla Green and Malkin hit back-to-back homers to left-center field.
Razorbacks starter Autumn Storms held McNeese hitless over the first five innings, but the Cowgirls rallied to tie the score in the sixth inning.
Gracie Devall led off the inning with an infield single. Jil Poullard followed with a bunt single. Kaylee Lopez walked and Haylee Brinlee blooped a single to right, scoring Devall and Poullard. Caylon Brabham doubled down the right-field line to score Lopez and Brinlee.
Relievers Ashley Vallejo of McNeese and Haff traded goose eggs until Malkin's winning homer.
Vallejo allowed five hits and five walks over 11 innings. She struck out four batters.
Haff earned the win, allowing six hits, four runs and no runs in 82⁄3 innings while striking out nine.
Poullard, Brabham and Alayis Seneca had two hits each for McNeese.
Malkin finished with three hits, three runs and three runs batted in for Arkansas.
The teams played a second game late Saturday.
The tournament concludes with three games today. Arkansas plays No. 18 Baylor at 10 a.m. and McNeese at 12:30 p.m. McNeese and Baylor will play at 3 p.m.