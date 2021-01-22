Game cancellations and postponements because of the coronavirus pandemic have made it difficult for high school basketball teams to get into a rhythm this season.
But recently Vinton has been able to find consistency and will take a six-game win streak when it hosts DeQuincy in a District 5-2A showdown at 7:30 p.m. today. Both teams are 2-0 in District 5-2A.
"You start then sit for a week and a half because of cancellations," Vinton head coach Keith Kelley said. "As a coach, I have never taken more than five days off for Christmas, but we took 14 days off. The opportunity to finally get some consistency to play every Tuesday and Friday has led to us being in better basketball condition and building upon things, as opposed to playing two or three games and stop."
"They are a great team," DeQuincy head coach Kaleb Hollie said of the Lions. "Coach Kelley is always going to have a well-coached team. They are always going to be fundamentally sound. I love playing against them because I always learn something new from a coaching standpoint.
"We will have to play hard because they are going to bring it every night."
While the Lions (7-3), the three-time defending district champions, lost guard Drew Heinen to graduation, they continue to run a balanced offensive with seniors Deshon Bias, Jaden Carrier, Matthew Marceaux and Belquin Ceasar and junior Jeffroy Powell averaging in double figures.
"I have been really lucky in my time here at Vinton," Kelley said. "We have had three or four guys that average in double figures. Ceasar has been one of our leading scorers, Bias has been coming on lately, and Jeffroy has been really good at handling the ball and made some huge shots against Oakdale.
"We have four guys that are all averaging between 10 and 15 points a game. That is the way I think the game should be played. You find whatever is working and exploit it."
DeQuincy (2-5) has won consecutive games, led by sophomore Reese Ashworth, who scored 20 points in a win over Kinder on Tuesday, plus juniors Donte Thomas and Mario Dixon.
"We are doing a lot of the little things better," Hollie said. "I think it is just the guys learning to play better as a group.
"A lot of sports, it is about the time you spend together. Reese is a new guy this year. He played football and baseball and is a great athlete. He has been a big help. Mario and Donte are starting to be the leaders I always thought they could be."