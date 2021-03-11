It was not supposed to be like this.
When the McNeese State basketball team left the court a year ago, all signs were pointing upward.
Coming off a season that saw the Cowboys win seven consecutive games at one stretch and make the Southland Conference Tournament for the first time in four years, the program's rebuild was on schedule.
Funny thing about schedules, they are not always easy to follow.
The coronavirus pandemic has lasted more than a year, two hurricanes ripped apart their sparkling and a relatively new home court and a COVID-19 shutdown also was never in the plans.
One can call those excuses or reasons depending on your point of view. And we haven't mentioned the fact that their head coach became the athletic director of a department in need of total repairs amidst an imploding conference.
Strange times led to what was the strangest season ever as the Cowboys were forced back to Burton Coliseum, their former home court, to play in front of few fans. Any momentum gained in head coach Heath Schroyer's first two years were completely blown away.
"We had momentum," Schroyer said. "We were playing in front of sellout crowds in our sparkling new gym and we had a real student section going on. That was all lost. All momentum was lost. Now we have to restart it all over again."
The result, a 10-14 campaign and four conference wins for a team that had much higher aspirations.
"Not what we expected," Schroyer said. "It was a year when we had to go through a lot of things. It was a really, really hard year."
And just when things started to come together, a record frost and a 10-day shutdown for COVID-19 contact tracing.
No team in the nation had to go through what the Cowboys did, from moving their fall workouts to rival Louisiana-Lafayette and missing out on nine games due to COVID-19 protocols. With damage to the campus, it was hard for the team to even book a pre-league schedule.
"You don't want to make excuses, but when you don't have a chance to train, or get into the weight room, its hard to keep up with everybody else," Schroyer said. "We were never able to shift into gear."
Living out of a hotel for the better part of the season, the team suffered from a lack of chemistry.
"It was hard to get to know the other guys," said senior guard A.J. Lawson. "You didn't really hang around them like years before because you were confined to your hotel room in the bubble.
"It wasn't a lot of fun. It was tough."
Other programs throughout the nation had pandemic issues as well, but nothing like the Cowboys, who struggled down the stretch, losing their final three games.
Then there were the players who seemed to come in and out of focus from game to game, even sometimes during games.
Lawson and Dru Kuxhausen, both preseason all-conference selections, struggled. Kuxhausen, the record-setting sharpshooter, never looked comfortable, as he seemed lost shooting in Burton with its open backdrop.
Lawson was inconsistent, often trying to do too much when the Cowboys fell behind. Up front KeyShawn Feazell, the team's leading scorer (13.1 ppg) and rebounder (9.9 ppg), was slowed by both COVID and a sore back. And other Cowboys looked like they missed on development because of the lack of an offseason.
"I'm proud of these kids," Schroyer said. "What they went through this year, not one of them opted out and not one of them quit. That says a lot about their character."
Schroyer called this a learning season for everyone about life more than anything else.
"I told them that this year showed sometimes life will throw you a curveball," he said. "What they have done has not been easy, but they will learn from this and use it later in their lives."