Water filled the football stadium, debris covered the softball field and the roof over the stands at the baseball park had collapsed.
Inside the new basketball arena one could see the sky through the holes in the ceiling.
The scene was straight out of Hollywood, one of those apocalyptic day-after movies.
Destruction was all over the McNeese State campus, with every building suffering some type of damage. The same could be said for the rest of Lake Charles, where downed trees seemed to outnumber those left standing.
On Aug. 28, a light breeze and blue skies did little to sooth fragile nerves of residents who were returning to see if they even had homes to sleep in.
It was the calm after the storm.
As athletes began to straggle back to their facilities, they could not believe what they were seeing, nor could they imagine getting back on those fields. Playing the games they loved was the furthest thing from their minds.
"It was tough to see," said McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron, who had watched Hurricane Laura from the comfort of his family home in Mandeville. "It was hard to watch."
Clearly there would be no fall sports played on campus, even if there had been no coronavirus pandemic. McNeese wasn't ready. Lake Charles wasn't ready.
As late as December there was talk of football playing only road games in the spring and baseball still looking for a place to call home.
The basketball teams were forced to call on an old friend for comfort, playing their home games at Burton Coliseum again.
"We were lucky to have that facility to play in," said men's head basketball coach Heath Schroyer, who doubles as athletic director.
Just this week news came that the baseball team would play 29 home games at Joe Miller Ballpark. The softball team will be able to play at home as well.
And the football team recently got word it will be allowed to host three games on a new Louis Bonnette Field. There will be no charge for fans, just like with all McNeese sports this school year. However, there will be limits to attendance due to COVID-19 protocols.
The baseball playing surface is also new.
What seemed impossible after Laura in late August, and then again six weeks later when Hurricane Delta hit the town, is just days away. That seems remarkable and cause for hope for an area looking at a long, hard recovery.
"Just having the opportunity to play at home this year is incredible," baseball coach Justin Hill said in a school news release. "Our grandstands will be unable to be used for fans, but we have other great places to watch the game at The Jeaux. I know our guys are excited to play in front of our friends and family. We can't wait to take the field."
It seems like such a little thing, playing a baseball game here or a football game there to a city reeling, but this is a sign of a greater comeback.
It is something the players and coaches at McNeese understand, that they are playing for more than the wins and losses.
"We want to give back to the community," Orgeron said. "Maybe we can give the community something to cheer about."
It is remarkable to see how quickly the facilities are being put back together, even though nothing will be completely fixed by game time.
The baseball team, for example, will dress in a tent instead of a locker room.
Maybe that is right. It is good to see the progress but it is also good to be reminded of how much still needs to be done.
With all that is wrong with sports, this is a time when we get to see what can be right. Teams getting back on their feet after being knocked down, vowing to rebuild despite the odds and a willingness to do whatever it takes to put a little bit of normalcy back in their lives.
This is a season that should not be judged by wins and losses but rather lessons taught and learned.
A few games on fresh fields won't heal a town, but it will show what can be done.
So with the first pitch or the opening kickoff might seem like a little thing, but it's a big step in the right direction.