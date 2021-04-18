Deonna Brister led Lake Arthur to the pinnacle of Class 2A basketball, while Hathaway's Noah Guidry helped the Hornets return to the state tournament.
The duo claimed the most valuable player awards this year on the American Press All-Southwest Louisiana Small Schools basketball team.
Brister, a 5-foot-11 Nicholls State signee who can shoot from anywhere on the floor and battle inside for rebounds, led the Tigers to the state title. She averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds in her senior season, finishing as the Tigers' leading career rebounder, and surpassing 2,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds.
In the state championship game, Brister had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks in a 62-61 win over defending champ Doyle.
Guidry, a 6-3 guard, averaged 13.2 points and nine rebounds per game and helped clog up the lane on the defensive end with his shot-blocking ability. Guidry and the Hornets reached the Class B semifinals for the third time in program history and the first since 2017.
Coach of the Year honors went to Lake Arthur's Vickie Sketoe and Elton's Carlo Maggio.
After taking three schools to the state tournament and coming close to a championship in 2018, Sketoe won her first state title and Lake Arthur's first since 1976.
Maggio led the Indians to their first District 4-1A title since 2012 and the No. 3 seed in Class 1A, the Indians' highest ranking since they were No. 2 in 2011.
Joining Brister on the first team is Merryville's Maddie Mahfouz (21.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 4.4 apg, 5.3 spg), Fairview's Rylie Jinks (17 ppg, 10 rpg, 10 apg), who lead the Panthers to their 13th state championship, Hathaway's Chloey Guidry (24 ppg) and Louisiana-Monroe bound center Vici Woods (24 ppg, 19.8 rpg, 5.8 blocks) of Elton.
The second team includes Rosepine freshman Kelly Norris (20 ppg), Fairview junior Rylee Cloud (23 ppg), Bell City's Josie Ogea (26 ppg), who led the Bruins to their first semifinal appearance in 31 years, Vinton junior center Mackenzie Joseph (22 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 7 bpg, 8 apg) and Reeves senior Claire Dunehoo (21 ppg).
Boys first-teamers include District 5-2A MVP Leon Posey, IV (21.3 ppg, 10 rpg), Elton's Damarcus Jack (15 ppg, 11 rpg), Grand Lake's Tyler Young (20 ppg, 5 rpg) and Hamilton Christian's Mason Russell (15.5 ppg).
On the second team is District 6-C MVP Cameron Kyle of Hackberry, Vinton's Belquin Ceasar (16.4 ppg), Merryville guard Ross Cournoyer (18.9 ppg), Pickering's Deshawn Jackson (30.8 ppg) and Fairview guard Brett Jinks (15.5 ppg).