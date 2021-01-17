Lake Charles College Prep lived up to its Trailblazers nickname this high school season, reaching the semifinal round of the Class 3A state playoffs for the first time in school history.
For that, the Blazers earned two of the three individual honors on the American Press All-Southwest Large Schools football team, with quarterback Dillon Simon the Offensive MVP and Erick Franklin the Coach of the Year. The third honoree is South Beauregard linebacker Cale Jacobsen, who is the Defensive MVP.
Simon, a McNeese State signee, completed 117 of 164 passes for 1,799 yards and 23 touchdowns while running for 329 yards and seven touchdowns.
Franklin led the Blazers to the first undefeated regular season in program history. The only head coach in the program's six-year history, Franklin has led the Blazers to six postseason wins in the last three seasons.
Jacobsen anchored the Golden Knights defense, making 88 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, four sacks and one interception to earn District 4-3A MVP honors.
Other Blazers joining Simon on the offense are receivers Solomon Lewis (631 yds., 11 TDs) and Glynn Johnson (449 yds., 8 TDs), running back Ja'Than Royal (956 yds., 12 TDs) and offensive lineman Reginald Burks. Braylen Walker of Sulphur (462 yds., 3 TDs) is the other receiver. The Jennings tandem of Trevor Etienne (1,234 yds., 17 TDs) and Jalen Lewis (1,081 yards, 17 TDs) are the other running backs.
Joining Burks on the offensive line are DeRidder's James Williams, Westlake's Peyton Elliott, Jennings' Marlon Berry and Mason Fitzgerald of Leesville.
The placekicker is DeRidder's Jose Mijares (12 PATs, 2 FGs). Iota's Dawson Wallace (935 pass yds., 343 rush yds., 20 total TDs) is the athlete.
Jacobsen is joined on the defense by Knights defensive back Nick Uhlik (6 INTs).
Making up the line are Darius Washington of LCCP (5 sacks), Iowa's Ethan Welcome (22 tackles), Jennings' Keenan Landry (5 sacks) and the DeRidder duo of Derron Griffin (35 tackles, 3 sacks) and Demarucus Hunt (12 tackles for loss, 29 tackles).
Linebackers are Jacobsen, Ehtan Mack (38 tackles, 3 INTs) of Jennings and Blazers Trevonte Citizen (69 tackles) and Lazarius Stevenson (94 tackles). Defensive backs are Uhlik, Iowa's Cejae Ceasar (35 tackles, INT) and Jennings' Jacorien Palfrey (36 tackles, 2 return TDs).
St. Louis' Jack Watson (40 yards per punt, 5 FGs) is the punter and Leesville's Caleb Gallashaw (1 KO return TD, 813 yds., 14 rushing TDs) is the kick returner.