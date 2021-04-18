The LaGrange and St. Louis girls basketball teams dominated this season, with each team losing once and winning a state championship.
As a result, those teams dominate the American Press All-Southwest Louisiana Large Schools basketball team. LaGrange's Jeriah Warren is most valuable player on the girls team while Tony Johnson of St. Louis is the coach.
Boys award winners are Washington-Marion's Jamaar Moore as MVP and South Beauregard's William Stanley as Coach of the Year.
Warren, a University of Florida signee, averaged 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while leading the Gators to a 27-1 season, capped with a win over Huntington in the Class 4A state championship game.
Johnson led St. Louis to a 30-1 season and won his first state championship, claiming the Division II title with a win over Liberty Magnet, which had beaten the Saints in the championship game each of the previous two seasons.
Warren is joined on the first team by teammate Aasia Sam (17 ppg). Sam is a Louisiana-Monroe signee.
St. Louis also has a pair of first-team players in Myca Trail (20.3 ppg) and Paris Guillory (16.7 ppg). Rounding out the first team is Dayla Simon (13 ppg) of South Beauregard.
On the second team are Jill Fontenot of Jennings, LaGrange's Deja Tanks (14 ppg), W-M's Ry'n Guillory (14 ppg), Iota's Avery Young (20 ppg) and Westlake's Destiny Peltier (13 ppg).
Moore averaged 17 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game while leading W-M to a 24-5 record. The Charging Indians won 20 of their last 21 games.
Stanley guided South Beauregard to the District 4-3A championship and 17-8 record. The Golden Knights reached the regional round of the state playoffs.
Joining Moore on the first team are South Beauregard's Zach Blackwell (18.6 ppg), Iowa's Crajuan Bennett (11.4 ppg), St. Louis' Karlin Hardy (12.3 ppg) and DeRidder's Derron Griffin (15.2 ppg).
On the second team are St. Louis' Nic Ughovwa (12.3 ppg), South Beauregard's Collin Gunter (13 ppg), W-M's Tyree Brown (13 ppg), DeRidder's Kenneth Gooden (18 ppg) and Jennings' Jacorian Palfrey (13.8 ppg).