For the first time this camp Frank Wilson’s entire football team was on the field at the same time Tuesday.
After spending the first three days divided between veterans and newcomers, the McNeese State Cowboys were all in one corral.
“This was fun,” said defensive end Mason Kinsey. “To have everybody out here together, the older guys working with the younger guys, it was nice. We got a lot of work done.”
Still more than three weeks from the first game at home against West Florida, the defending Division II national champs, McNeese’s plan started to take shape. During the abbreviated spring season, there was little time for any full group to come together.
In fact, injuries and optouts made it hard to conduct a decent workout as coaches tried to keep players healthy for games. Not now.
“We were just flying around trying to make plays, everybody,” said All-American defensive end Isaiah Chambers.
The graduate student was the most obvious force on the field during the fourth camp workout, but there was a lot of other things going on that have not been seen recently at McNeese.
Wilson, who is in his second year as head coach, is able to put in the entire package — both offense and defense this fall.
“We now get to put some people in positions for competition,” Wilson said. “People get to go against one another, and that is good.
“For us it is about winning the day. How do we get better? We aren’t worried about West Florida yet. We are worried about McNeese.”
It is also about the way the Cowboys practice, which is fast.
“I think it was the energy we have,” Wilson said. “Guys are hungry to work, hungry to win. Now we are chasing it. We have a team goal to win a championship.”
That is a long way off, but McNeese will continue to take steps toward that effort. Thursday will be the first day in full pads with the season’s first scrimmage set for noon Sunday inside Cowboy Stadium. Just like getting the full team together, players are looking forward to the scrimmage.
“It is good to have the entire team together,” Kinsey said. “We are really pushing each other. Our offensive line is pushing us to be better.”
It also shows that the Cowboys are closer to the Sept. 4 opener.
“It is nice to have the depth this year,” said wide receiver Josh Matthews. “But it is nicer to have quality depth. We have that at a lot of positions, both on offense and defense. You see that when we practice together.”
Having everybody on the field at the same time is also a lesson about the Cowboy culture to the new kids, who get to see how the veterans work. It is also a challenge to them.
“They have to adapt,” Wilson said of the underclassmen. “They have no choice. You would be an oddball to see what is going on here and not come along.”
The Cowboys will continue practice in shells (helmets and shoulder pads) for one more day today. Then things will likely get more physical as the clock to opening day ticks down.
“We are going to put it all together by the first game,” Matthews said. “We are going to spice things up.”
Scrimmaging at noon will certainly heat things up, that’s for sure.