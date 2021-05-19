Aiken focused on growing roster

Key’Shawn Feazell remains listed on the McNeese State basketball roster. Whether that is an oversight or wishful thinking remains to be seen.
Either way, the Cowboys and new head coach John Aiken remains focused on adding talent to the roster. Another piece to his puzzle appears to be headed to the Lake Charles campus this fall.
Michael Hueitt, a 6-foot, 3-inch guard, has said he is the next Cowboy up. Hueitt made the commitment announcement on his twitter site recently.
Hueitt tweeted: “First off, I wanted to say thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me over the last few months. With that being said I will be attending McNeese State University to finish my athletic career with Coach Aiken & obtaining my Master’s Degree. Let’s go Cowboy Nation!”
Aiken would not comment on Heuitt’s tweet only to say there was “no new news at the moment.”
That was also the theme when it came to Feazell, who entered the transfer portal in April and has yet to decided on where he will play next.
Aiken has stated that Feazell would still be welcome back if he decides to return to McNeese for his final season, but that seems less and less likely as the 6-9 forward/center ponders his next move.
“I have to do what is best for the program,” said Aiken. “At some point we have to move on, but Key’Shawn will always be a Cowboy.”
Hueitt joins a roster that is doing a complete overhaul.
He is the fifth to transfer in as the graduate student comes over from North Carolina-Greensboro.
Eight players have left the McNeese program since the season ended with the spots being filled by the new transfers and three top high school recruits.
Hueitt averaged 5.8 points a game for UNCG back in 2019-20. Before that he played one year at Old Dominion, appearing in 13 games. He did shoot 39 percent from beyond the 3-point line.