It will be cold and the McNeese State Cowboys will be facing some kind of heat Friday night in their season opener at Alabama.
All-American left-hander Connor Prielipp will be on the hill for the Crimson Tide as McNeese gets a second chance at defending their Southland Conference tournament championship.
But neither the chill of a suspire winter nor the warmth of Prielipp's fastball will be anything like the adversity these Cowboys have faced simply to get here.
"I'm just happy we are playing," said Justin Hill, who enters his seventh season as Cowboys head coach. "I don't know what to expect, honestly. A lot of this is just unknown."
Hill knows he will have an ace lefty of his own on the mound with 2019 freshmen All-American Will Dion to counter Prielipp. Dion, a Sulphur product, was 5-0 with a 1.98 earned run average when the Cowboys made a run to the conference tourney championship. He was 2-2 last year when the season got shut down by COVID-19.
"Will is capable of putting up zeros for us," said Hill, whose team was 10-7 in 2020 but unable to repeat a trip to the NCAA playoffs due to the pandemic. That means they are still the defending league champions.
"They aren't taking that trophy over my dead body," Hill jokes.
The coach does admit this will be an emotional weekend for all involved.
"I don't know if you could set this scene and I don't know if you could what you would rate it," Hill said. "It's been a crazy 11 months."
The recent wintry weather that put the Deep South in a freeze has kept McNeese from practicing since Sunday, which is the latest in a series of events that have hurt the club's preparation. Two hurricanes that damaged the campus limited work in the fall.
"Right now we just want to go out there and play," said Hill, who added he had a pipe burst during the cold spell. "Just checking everything off in the box."
McNeese does return a bunch of talent, as not one player left the program after last spring. That leaves Hill with a roster of 45, all of whom he will take on this first trip to reward them for their work through everything.
"I would never do that, but each one of these kids deserve this," Hill said.
McNeese was picked for second in the league with seven first-place votes in the preseason poll. Sam Houston State earned the top spot with 16 first-place votes.
Four Cowboys were named to the preseason first team and two to the second.
Second baseman Nate Fisbeck and shortstop Reid Bourque lead the top group which also features Dion and designated hitter Clayton Rasbeary. Outfielder Payton Harden and utility man Jake Dickerson earned second-team honors.
"I like this group," Hill said. "But you just never know. We have never been through anything like this. Nobody has.
"It still doesn't feel real yet. We do have 45 guys who have been through hell to get to this point."
As for what success will look like this weekend, Hill isn't sure.
"I think it will be how good we play," he said. "This year I think willing will feel real good and maybe losing won't hurt as much."
In other words, these Cowboys are going into the season with a new perspective, one that came at a high price after an 11-month road back to the field.