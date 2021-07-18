Not much has gone wrong or Barbe softball star Halie Pappion, who has helped the Bucs reach the state championship game in each of her two full seasons.
As a junior last year, Pappion helped the Bucs to a 31-2 season with a 1.49 ERA and 192 strikeouts in 131 innings pitched while batting .406 with 9 home runs. She was voted first team all state for the second time and was named a first team All American by Maxpreps.
Now, entering her senior season, the Bucs ace is hoping to help next year’s Bucs team find the off-field chemistry that helped the 2021 team win it all.
Becoming a better teammate and leader are among the items on her off-season to-do list.
“Last year Kylie DeHart, Alana Mark and all of the other seniors we had were great leaders, they were always there for me and we knew they always had our back,” she said. “Now as a senior and a leader I want the other girls to know that I will be there for them. Errors and bad things are going to happen, but we have to shake them off and have each other’s back when they do. I want to be able to pick them up when they need it.
“We had a good team my freshman year, but last year was special. The team bonded really well and that definitely helped us win it all.”
Papillon has been playing with Georgia Impact on the summer circuit and is working to improve in the circle and at the plate.
“I’m trying to be more consistent than I have been, pounding the zone more as a pitcher,” she said. “As a hitter, I want to keep being a tough out, hitting line drives and getting big hits or being able to get a ground ball if that’s what we need.”
Papillon said she has high expectations for her final season.
“I want to go undefeated, win state again and break the record for most strikeouts in a season,” she said.
The Bucs also return power-hitting outfielder Nyjah Fontenot, also an all state and All American selection, as well Madison Chretien, who homered and was named Most Outstanding Player in the state championship game, a 3-1 win over Airline.
Papillon said the younger Bucs will step up under head coach Candyce Carter.
“I have learned so much and grew so much under our coaches that I know next year’s team will too,” she said. “The biggest thing coach teaches us is to be mentally tough at all times. How the small stuff matters — like you can’t end stretching early or take other shortcuts if you want to be a winner.”