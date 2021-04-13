In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the week in high school sports.
What is the most interesting baseball game on the schedule?
WA: Kinder at Rosepine, Thursday. The Yellow Jackets and Eagles enter the week tied with DeQuincy atop the District 5-2A standings. Rosepine won big in the first game between the two this season, but Kinder rebounded with three straight district wins to stay in the title chase.
RA: Sam Houston vs. Sulphur, Thursday and Saturday. Just a game behind Barbe, the District 3-5A title is still in play for the Broncos and Tors. The Broncos are looking to break out of a two-game slump and looking to stay in the top-four in the Class 5A power rankings. The Tors have won five of their last six games after a 4-2 win over New Iberia Monday night.
What is the best softball game?
WA: Iowa at Barbe, Thursday. The regular season finale could be a slugfest with two of the area's top offenses facing each other. Barbe won the first matchup between the two 12-6. Since then, Iowa has put together four straight shutout wins.
RA: South Beauregard at Merryville, today. Both teams are assured of a playoff spot, but are looking to pick up quality wins to possibly inch higher in the rankings before the regular season ends Thursday. Merryville is ranked third in Class 1A while South Beauregard is eighth in Class 3A.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Rosepine's Grant Ducote went 8-for-14 in four games last week, scoring 10 runs and driving in six. Ducote also homered for the first time this season as the Eagles swept all four games.
RA: Vinton's pitching duo of senior Noah Gary and junior Lukas Bunting have gone the distance in their last four combined starts. Gary is 2-0 in his last two appearances with 19 strikeouts and one earned run. Bunting pitched complete games in close losses to top-five teams Rosepine and DeQuincy.